Boeing CEO to step down in major reshuffle at embattled plane maker

The incident has roiled the company, considered by many to be a prized American institution, and renewed concerns about its commitment to safety and quality five years after two crashes of 737 Max 8 planes killed a total of nearly 350 people.

The aircraft maker has been under mounting pressure from regulators, airlines, and passengers as the company struggled to respond to the fallout from an incident in early January in which a panel blew off a Boeing 737 Max 9 plane midair during an Alaska Airlines flight.

Boeing abruptly said Monday that it was overhauling its leadership amid its most significant safety crisis in years, announcing sweeping changes that included the departure of CEO Dave Calhoun at the end of the year.

In addition to Calhoun’s departure, Stan Deal, the head of the division that makes planes for airlines and other commercial customers, will retire immediately. He will be replaced by Stephanie Pope, Boeing’s chief operating officer, the company said in a statement.

Boeing also announced that its chair, Larry Kellner, would not stand for reelection. The board elected Steve Mollenkopf, an electrical engineer by training and the former CEO of Qualcomm, as its new chair. In that role, he will lead the process of choosing Boeing’s next CEO.

The Federal Aviation Administration, which regulates the company, grounded 737 Max 9 planes across the United States after the Alaska Airlines incident. When the agency cleared the planes to fly again in late January, it also imposed limits on Boeing’s planned production increase of Max planes, foiling the company’s latest attempt to better compete with its European rival Airbus.

A recent FAA audit of Boeing’s Max production found dozens of lapses. The agency gave Boeing 90 days to address its issues. The FBI has also reached out to passengers of the Alaska Airlines flight, informing them that they may be a “possible victim of a crime,” according to a copy of one such notification.

Airline leaders publicly expressed frustration with the manufacturer after the incident. The CEOs of several major carriers in the United States were set to meet with Kellner and other board members this week, according to a person familiar with the company’s plans. Calhoun was supportive of those meetings but was not going to attend them. Mollenkopf will now participate.

Boeing’s board met this weekend to approve the leadership changes announced on Monday, according to the person.

In a note to employees Monday announcing the changes, Calhoun said the Jan. 5 incident involving Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 “was a watershed moment for Boeing.”

“The eyes of the world are on us, and I know we will come through this moment a better company, building on all the learnings we accumulated as we worked together to rebuild Boeing over the last number of years,” he said.

Calhoun said in an interview with CNBC that he would be a part of the search for his successor. He also characterized all of the leadership changes, including his own, as “very deliberate.”

“Why now? I’ve entered my fifth year,” he said. “At the end of this year, I’ll be close to 68 years old. I’ve always said to the board — and the board has been very prepared — I would give them plenty of notice so that they could understand and plan succession.”

The announcement Monday came before the company’s annual meeting, expected in May, during which board members are elected.

Boeing’s board appointed Calhoun CEO after firing his predecessor, Dennis A. Muilenburg, who had led the company during the 2018 and 2019 crashes. Calhoun, who assumed the company’s leadership in January 2020, had been a member of its board since 2009. He spent much of his career at General Electric, where he was once vice chair and headed the company’s infrastructure division. When he assumed the leadership of Boeing, he told employees that the company would “do better.”

His departure is all the more surprising because Boeing’s board in 2021 raised the mandatory retirement age for the CEO to 70, from 65, to allow Calhoun to stay in the job until April 2028.

The leadership shake-up raises urgent questions about Boeing’s succession planning. Pope now has a big job trying to fix the commercial planes division. Analysts have said the company may look to bring on a top executive from outside, but the number of people with the experience needed to lead an engineering and manufacturing company with more than 170,000 employees is extremely limited.

Since the door plug incident in January, Calhoun has repeatedly affirmed the company’s commitment to quality and safety. But pressure continued to rise on him and Boeing. The National Transportation Safety Board’s preliminary report about the incident said that four bolts that were supposed to hold the door plug in place appeared to be missing before it came off the plane. It said the bolts were removed at a Boeing factory in Renton, Wash., where the 737 Max is built, so that damaged rivets could be repaired.

The company’s announcement in February that the head of its 737 Max program was leaving the company did little to address the growing criticism. Even some travelers have become wary of the company’s most popular series of planes, the 737 Max. After the Alaska Airlines mishap, Kayak, the flight booking service, said it saw a noticeable rise in users filtering out flights that were scheduled to be on 737 Max planes.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.