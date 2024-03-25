‘Without us this whole system just collapses’: BU graduate workers strike causes class disruptions

A crowd of hundreds, including workers, undergraduate students, and supporters such as Senator Elizabeth Warren and Representative Ayanna Pressley, gathered for a noon rally launching the work stoppage. Monday’s blustery weather didn’t deter the demonstrators, who toted signs bedecked with terriers, the school’s mascot, and slogans including: “We can’t teach if we can’t eat” and “BU: You get what you pay for.”

About 3,000 graduate student workers at Boston University went on strike Monday, fighting for improved pay and benefits in a labor action that students said resulted in myriad disruptions to classes and other academic work at Boston’s largest higher education institution.

“It’s a really hard choice to go on strike,” said Dave Foley, president of Service Employees International Union Local 509, which represents the BU grad student workers. “There will be disruption to the quality of education, but nobody cares more about that than the actual people who work with the students.”

With the strike poised to continue until the union wins a contract with the university, what remained unclear was the extent of the disruption to the university’s 37,000-plus students — many of whom depend on graduate students to teach their classes and science labs, grade their quizzes, and respond to their emailed queries.

“Without us,” said Nikunj Khetan, a mechanical engineering graduate student and researcher who was striking, “this whole system just collapses.”

A university spokesperson said Monday afternoon it was “too early to make an assessment” on whether the strike had led to canceled classes, and if so, how many. The spokesperson, Rachel Lapal Cavallario, said the university is “concerned about the strike’s impact on teaching, research, and the lives of thousands of other students, and we are working to minimize that disruption.”

Departments can arrange for “replacement workers” amid the strike, according to the Office of the Provost.

However, several undergraduate students told the Globe on Monday that their discussion sections — supplementary class meetings led by a teaching assistant or fellow — were canceled.

That was the case for freshman Rhea Khazzaka, who walked into her 11:15 a.m. macroeconomics discussion section to find her apologetic teaching fellow informing the group of about 20 students that he was going on strike and would have to cancel the meeting indefinitely.

Now, Khazzaka, a business major, isn’t sure about the status of her midterm exam, which is scheduled for this Friday. Teaching assistants or fellows are typically the ones who proctor them, she said.

“He’s always been someone who’s helped me with the concepts,” she said of her teaching fellow. “So you could tell he was sorry, because he’s so helpful to us, but at the same time, he knew he needed to go on with it and help everyone in his situation.”

Laura Colón, a junior biomedical engineering major, said one of her lab sessions, which typically last nearly three hours, was shortened to 90 minutes due to the strike. And the discussion section for one of her classes was also canceled. That leaves the quizzes that are usually held during those meetings — and count for 10 percent of her grade — in limbo. Her professor also told the class its homework would go ungraded for now, Colón said.

“The whole class was really supportive” of the strike, she said.

Monday’s strike follows nine months of negotiating a first contract between the university and the Boston Graduate Student Workers Union, which unionized in 2022. On the bargaining table are issues of pay, health care and dental coverage, and other benefits, such as child care and public transportation assistance.

Among the most oft-cited grievances on Monday was stipend pay for PhD students, which currently clocks in somewhere between $27,000 and $40,000 per year for 20 hours of work a week, according to the union. The union is seeking an annual stipend of about $62,000 for the first year of the contract, it said; the school said it countered with a little over $42,000. (Undergraduate tuition and fees beginning this fall are an estimated $90,207 per student, according to BU.)

BU, which says it is bargaining in good faith, has also offered to raise the minimum wage to $18 from $15 for hourly non-PhD workers, allow children age 6 or under to be added to the health insurance plans of PhD students, and create a $50,000 “help fund” for grad students in crisis, according to the school.

“We remain committed to improving the lives of our graduate students through negotiations and hope that process will bring the strike to an end quickly,” said Cavallario, the university spokesperson.

The strike comes amid a charged time for the labor movement, particularly in higher education. Groups ranging from librarians to resident assistants to basketball players are forming unions as the cost of living, particularly in New England, increases.

Graduate student workers at private institutions have only been allowed to organize in recent years — the result of a 2016 National Labor Relations Board ruling. Since then, graduate worker strikes have increasingly come to campuses nationwide, including one at Clark University in Worcester in 2022.

Among those present at Monday’s rally was Pressley, a Boston Democrat, an outspoken supporter of the labor movement, and a former BU student who called the action “a microcosm of the decline and deterioration of higher ed jobs across this country.”

“There is no way we are putting students first by putting grad workers last,” said Pressley, who left BU after two years to support her family.

In a brief interview posted to the union’s Instagram account, Warren, also a Democrat, urged the university to come to the table.

“I want the BU administration to sit down and bargain in good faith with the people who are doing a lot of the hard work here at the university,” Warren said.

The university said the next bargaining sessions are scheduled for Wednesday and April 1. But even in the short term, the strike is roiling students’ academic lives.

Katherine Anne, an arts and environmental science major, said she learned that two professors would step in to teach the lab component of her quantitative modeling course, normally taught by two teaching assistants, an action she amounts to crossing the picket line.

”It’s just a very weird place to be in because, of course, I don’t want to support scabbing,” she said, “but I also need to get an education, and also, my grade is dependent upon it.”

Another of her classes, discrete math, which is taught by a PhD student, is even more uncertain, she said, adding her grades were removed from an online portal. She showed up for a discussion section Monday, “and no one was in the room.”

“All of the grad students that have talked about it prior to the strike mentioned that they didn’t want to hurt us in this, and I was like, ‘But you have to,’” Anne said. “The only way BU is going to change is if donors or parents call BU and are like, ‘What on earth are you doing?’”

