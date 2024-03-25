What to know about the Boston University grad student workers’ strike starting today

BU Graduate Workers Union, which represents approximately 3,000 graduate student workers who help teach courses and conduct research, voted last week to strike if they did not secure a contract with the university. BU is now scrambling to keep the labor action from disrupting mid-semester academic operations.

Graduate student workers at Boston University walked off the job Monday , pushing for a union contract that would guarantee them pay increases, stronger health care coverage, and a boost in other benefits.

When and where is the action?

Strikers will gather at Marsh Plaza on Commonwealth Avenue from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, with an official launch rally at noon. US Representative Ayanna Pressley, an outspoken supporter of the labor movement, announced plans to appear at the rally.

Workers will continue striking indefinitely until they reach a contract, their union said, with picketing scheduled daily for locations around campus, including 808 Gallery, the Office of Admissions, and the Boston University Medical Campus.

Why are the graduate student workers striking?

Graduate student workers, who unionized under Service Employees International Union Local 509 in late 2022, are striking to increase pressure on the university to negotiate a contract that includes increased wages, health care coverage, and other benefits, such as child care assistance.

Grad students earn stipends of roughly $27,000 to $40,000 a year for working up to 20 hours a week. But they often perform additional work outside of their official duties, they say, and are discouraged from seeking additional hours elsewhere.

“BU’s conduct continues to signal that they do not value the contributions of the workers that keep this university running, and we are committed to support our members as they fight for the fair contract they deserve,” said David Foley, president of SEIU 509, said in a statement following the strike authorization.

The university has said most PhD programs offer full tuition scholarships, while many masters and professional programs offer partial tuition scholarships.

Could the strike disrupt classes?

Hundreds of classes could be affected by the strike, according to the graduate workers, but the school is taking precautions to avoid disturbances to undergraduate and graduate education.

“A disruption to students’ lectures, seminars, discussions sections, and labs is not acceptable,” Kenneth Lutchen, BU’s interim provost, said in a statement.

According to the Office of the Provost, “departments will be able to arrange for replacement workers to cover the work of any graduate student workers who are on strike during this period.”

Adjunct professors represented by SEIU 509 have agreed to support strikers by not serving as replacement workers, according to the union’s website. Scores of BU faculty have signed a “non-retaliation” letter, vowing that if their students are among the strikers, it will not impact “advising, mentoring, or future letters of recommendation.”

What does the college say?

The university has said that it is bargaining with the union in good faith. Its latest offer proposed an increase in PhD student stipends to $42,159 next year, as well as “an overall increase representing 13 percent over three years,” the school said. The union declined to counteroffer the proposal, the university said.

BU has also offered to raise the minimum wage to $18 from $15 for hourly workers, allow children age 6 or under to be added to the health insurance plans of PhD students, implement a partial MBTA subsidy for graduate student workers, and create a $50,000 “help fund” designed to “assist graduate students who are experiencing personal crisis,” according to the school.

Advertisement

The school plans to withhold pay for graduate student workers for the days they are on strike.

Esha Walia can be reached at esha.walia@globe.com. Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com. Follow her @danagerber6.