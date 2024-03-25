A decade after sparking the Seaport’s boom, Vertex is considering leaving Fan Pier

With the lease on its two-building campus on Fan Pier set to expire in 2028, the company is reevaluating its real estate options — and considering leaving its prominent headquarters for another spot in the neighborhood.

When Vertex Pharmaceuticals moved from Cambridge to Boston’s Seaport a decade ago, it signaled that what was then a sea of parking lots could be a booming business district, and galvanized a wave of new development.

In recent months, six real estate industry sources told The Boston Globe, Vertex officials have toured a number of lab development sites in the Seaport, looking for a possible replacement for its 1.1 million-square-foot headquarters. The company is particularly eyeing sites in the Raymond L. Flynn Marine Park, towards the outer edge of the Seaport, where it has opened research and manufacturing facilities in recent years.

Advertisement

Another option, those sources said, would be for Vertex to stay put at 11 Fan Pier Blvd. and 50 Northern Ave., the buildings where it has operated since relocating from Cambridge in 2014. The company has an option to extend its tenure there for another decade after its current lease expires in December 2028, according to securities filings.

It’s not immediately clear when Vertex would make its choice, but one source said a decision could come as soon as this spring.

“As Vertex scales for future growth, we continually evaluate our real estate portfolio to ensure our facilities meet the needs of our evolving business,” said Heather Nichols, a Vertex spokesperson, in an email. “We have a significant presence in Boston’s Seaport neighborhood, where we’ve been an anchor tenant for the last ~10 years, and we continue to invest in the community.”

Founded in 1989 by organic chemist Joshua Boger, Vertex is one of the state’s biggest homegrown drug companies, with about 4,000 employees in the Boston area, according to Nichols.

Advertisement

The company is best known for its drugs to treat the rare disease cystic fibrosis, but it also co-developed, with CRISPR Therapeutics, the first approved drug in the United States to use the revolutionary gene-editing tool called CRISPR-Cas9.

Cleared by the Food and Drug Administration in December, the new medicine is marketed as Casgevy and treats sickle cell disease. Vertex has also been working on an experimental non-opioid pain pill whose commercial potential has catapulted the company’s market value past $100 billion, the most of any Massachusetts-based biotech.

Vertex' Leiden Center for Cell and Gene Therapies opened in 2022 in the Raymond L. Flynn Marine Park. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

If Vertex did relocate elsewhere in the Seaport, the move in part would be in an effort to bring its scientific and corporate operations closer together, say sources familiar with the company’s search. In May 2022, Vertex opened the 270,000-square-foot Jeffrey Leiden Center for Cell and Genetic Therapies at the corner of Northern Avenue and Tide Street, and announced plans to expand into an even larger research facility across the street at 20-22 Drydock Ave. Vertex also operates a 200,000-square-foot manufacturing site nearby.

While a move could create a more closely knit campus and give Vertex newer digs, being further out in the Seaport could also pose transportation challenges for employees accustomed to a quick trip from the current headquarters to South Station.

Some of the developments under consideration, real estate industry sources said, include Beacon Capital Partners’ 2 and 4 Harbor Drive and Marcus Partners’ 310 Northern Ave., both of which are close by the Leiden Center. Marcus Partners and Beacon Capital declined to comment.

Advertisement

If Vertex did relocate its headquarters, it would leave a huge chunk of empty lab and office space in the heart of the Seaport at a time when demand for such space has plunged and many new buildings are opening empty. The company’s two 17-story lab and office buildings, nestled within one of the neighborhood’s more prominent locations, were among the first wave of what the late Mayor Thomas M. Menino envisioned as an Innovation District full of sparkling glass towers that today has become an extension of downtown Boston.

The Fallon Co.'s Fan Pier project, at left, sparked a wave of real estate development in Boston's Seaport District. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has been headquartered at Fan Pier since 2014. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Before Vertex showed up, that vision was a long way from reality. Beyond the Moakley Courthouse and the then-far-more-industrial Marine Industrial Park, along with some Fidelity offices, hotel, and event space, the South Boston waterfront was little more than dirt parking lots. Then came The Fallon Co.’s Fan Pier development, a 3 million-square-foot project on 21 acres that sparked the Seaport’s building boom.

The 2011 announcement that Vertex would move there from Kendall Square was also considered something of a real estate coup. At the time, Fan Pier developer Joe Fallon heralded the 1.1 million-square-foot lease as “a game changer.” Three years later, when the buildings were finished and Vertex moved in, Fallon sold the two towers to an arm of Newton-based real estate investment trust The RMR Group for $1.1 billion. RMR Group did not return a request for comment on Friday.

Advertisement

Today, Boston’s Seaport District is a popular hub for biotech companies, with some 3.6 million square feet of lab space and headquarters to several prominent life science firms.

Catherine Carlock can be reached at catherine.carlock@globe.com. Follow her @bycathcarlock. Jonathan Saltzman can be reached at jonathan.saltzman@globe.com.