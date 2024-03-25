Workers at VW plant in Tennessee to vote on joining UAW

Volkswagen employees in Tennessee will vote next month on whether to join the United Auto Workers, a crucial test for the recently reinvigorated labor group. The US National Labor Relations Board will hold an election at the Chattanooga, Tenn., plant from April 17 through 19, the agency said Monday, after the union and the company reached agreement on terms such as who would be eligible to vote. The UAW has said it signed up a “supermajority” of the more than 4,000 employees there. If a majority of voters cast ballots in favor of unionizing next month, and the agency certifies the result, Volkswagen would be required to recognize and collectively bargain with the UAW. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

SOCIAL MEDIA

Judge dismisses suit by X against nonprofit

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit by Elon Musk’s X Corp. against the nonprofit Center for Countering Digital Hate, which has documented the increase in hate speech on the site since it was acquired by the Tesla owner. X, formerly known as Twitter, had argued the center’s researchers violated the site’s terms of service by improperly compiling public tweets, and that its subsequent reports on the rise of hate speech cost X millions of dollars when advertisers fled. On Monday, US District Court Judge Charles Breyer dismissed the suit, writing in his order that it was “unabashedly and vociferously about one thing” — punishing the nonprofit for its speech. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Get Trendlines A business newsletter from Globe Columnist Larry Edelman covering the trends shaping business and the economy in Boston and beyond. Enter Email Sign Up

CHOCOLATE

Cocoa reaches highest price ever

Cocoa extended its surge — surpassing $9,000 a ton for the first time ever — as a supply crunch grips the market and chocolate makers grapple for beans. Futures are up about 50 percent this month alone and have more than doubled already this year. Poor harvests on the back of bad weather and crop disease in West African growers, where most of the world’s cocoa is grown, and little sign of production relief elsewhere have left the industry in a bind. The rally has sent prices toward $10,000 — a level that seemed unthinkable only a few months ago — and even made cocoa more expensive than bellwether industrial metal copper. Cocoa’s advance will feed through into higher chocolate costs throughout the year. Easter eggs are already getting more expensive due to last year’s price jump, and some manufacturers are curbing bar sizes or promoting varieties with other ingredients to soften the blow. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

A Deutsche Lufthansa logo at Frankfurt Airport in Frankfurt, Germany, on March 3, 2021. Alex Kraus/Bloomberg

AIRLINES

Lufthansa’s investment in Italian carrier draws scrutiny

Lufthansa’s $352 million investment in Italian carrier ITA Airways faces a potential veto from European Union merger watchdogs unless it fixes a list of competition concerns handed down by regulators. The European Commission said Monday in a so-called statement of objections it has concerns the deal could hamper competition on routes connecting Italy with central European countries, as well as flights between Italy and the United States, Canada, and Japan. The Brussels-based watchdog said the combination could also strengthen ITA’s dominant position at the Milan-Linate airport. Lufthansa and ITA Airways can now respond to the EU’s concerns with an offer to remedy the anticompetitive risks. The regulator has until June 6 to come to a final decision. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Senior doctors begin resigning in South Korea

Senior doctors at major hospitals in South Korea began submitting their resignations en masse on Monday in support of medical interns and residents who have been on strike for five weeks over the government’s push to sharply increase medical school admissions. The senior doctors’ action isn’t likely to cause an immediate worsening of hospital operations in South Korea because they have said they would continue to work even after submitting their resignations. But prospects for an early end to the medical impasse were dim, as the doctors’ resignation submissions came after President Yoon Suk Yeol called for talks with doctors while suggesting a possible softening of punitive steps against the striking junior doctors. About 12,000 interns and medical residents have faced impending suspensions of their licenses over their refusal to end their strikes, which have caused hundreds of canceled surgeries and other treatments at their hospitals. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

INSTANT MESSAGING

Spanish court suspends Telegram

A Spanish Court has ordered the suspension of instant messaging service Telegram in the country as it investigates users illegally sharing TV and video content, following a request by media companies. Judge Santiago Pedraz, of Spain’s National Court, issued the injunction to block Telegram for as long as six months as he investigates the sharing of content on several of the platform’s channels, according to a copy of the ruling seen by Bloomberg. The investigation targets the individual owners of the channels rather than the company itself, according to the filing. Telegram has about 900 million active users and is one of the most popular messaging apps globally. Its owner Pavel Durov uses a light touch to moderate content on the service, leading to allegations that it is frequently used for criminal activity and extremist content. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

Nissan's logo is affixed to a sign outside a dealership on Dec. 27, 2020. David Zalubowski/Associated Press

AUTOMOTIVE

Nissan to offer more EVs

Nissan will expand its electric vehicle lineup, develop more powerful batteries, and cut production costs, while speeding up the whole process, in what the Japanese automaker’s chief called “The Arc” pathway to higher sales by 2030. Costs will come down for electric models so they’ll be about the same as gasoline-engine models by fiscal 2030, while global sales will grow by a million vehicles during that period, he added. Last year, Nissan Motor Co. sold nearly 3.4 million vehicles around the world, up about 5 percent from the previous year. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

MOBILE PHONES

Ericsson to cut 1,200 jobs

Ericsson, one of the world’s biggest providers of 5G networking equipment, said it will cut 1,200 jobs in Sweden to cope with lower orders and caution from mobile service providers. The company also plans to cut costs separately by reducing facilities and the use of consultants and will streamline processes, it said in a statement on Monday. The company said it’s in negotiations with unions over the cuts, which represent about 8.6 percent of the Swedish headcount at the end of 2023. European telecom equipment makers Ericsson and Nokia Oyj have struggled to rebound from a slowdown in spending across the mobile services industry. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Homes in London have eye-popping prices

Properties in London saw the biggest improvement in affordability in England over the last five years but still remain eye-wateringly expensive compared to earnings. Kensington and Chelsea in West London was the least affordable area, with the median price paid for a home over 34 times average annual earnings. The data was based on earnings of people working in the area rather than those of residents. The Office for National Statistics said that the 10 biggest declines in affordability ratios all came in areas in London or bordering the capital after its house prices underperformed the rest of the UK in recent years. — BLOOMBERG NEWS