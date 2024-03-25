L’Espalier restaurateur Frank McClelland quietly shutters his namesake Somerville restaurant

Somerville’s Frank has closed, a new twist in an up-and-down journey for restaurateur Frank McClelland. In August, McClelland closed his eponymous farm-to-table restaurant in Beverly. It was fashioned as a homey alternative to his legendary fine dining restaurant, L’Espalier, with a bakery and a market.
He suggested that Frank would reopen in some capacity, and it did: Frank later resurfaced at Somerville’s Assembly Row with little fanfare, quietly opening in late 2023. But the resurgence was short-lived.
“Frank has closed, and we are looking forward to announcing a new restaurant concept going into that space shortly,” says David Middleton, vice president and general manager of Assembly Row. All mentions of the restaurant have been wiped from Assembly Row’s website.
L’Espalier closed in 2018, surprising legions of fans (Mick Jagger among them). McClelland didn’t respond to a request for comment about the latest Frank closure.
