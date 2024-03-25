L’Espalier restaurateur Frank McClelland quietly shutters his namesake Somerville restaurant

Somerville’s Frank has closed, a new twist in an up-and-down journey for restaurateur Frank McClelland. In August, McClelland closed his eponymous farm-to-table restaurant in Beverly. It was fashioned as a homey alternative to his legendary fine dining restaurant, L’Espalier, with a bakery and a market.

He suggested that Frank would reopen in some capacity, and it did: Frank later resurfaced at Somerville’s Assembly Row with little fanfare, quietly opening in late 2023. But the resurgence was short-lived.