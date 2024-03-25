Gisele Bündchen says rumors she cheated on Tom Brady are ‘a lie’

In her interview with the Times published Saturday, she was asked about the rumors spurred by a TMZ report in February that claimed people close to Brady suggested her romance with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente predated the divorce.

Bündchen has spoken candidly about her split from Brady in a series of recent media interviews while promoting her new cookbook, “Nourish: Simple Recipes to Empower Your Body and Feed Your Soul.”

Gisele Bündchen has denied that she cheated on former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady before their divorce in 2022, calling the accusation “a lie” in a recent interview with the New York Times .

Advertisement

Her response was blunt: “That is a lie.”

“I really don’t want to make my life a tabloid,” she added. “I don’t want to open myself up to all of that.”

The Brazilian supermodel met the seven-time Super Bowl champion in 2006, and they were married for 13 years before filing for divorce in the fall of 2022. Since their relationship ended, both have been seen dating other people, but Bündchen said she has faced a greater level of public scrutiny post-breakup than her ex-husband has.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

“This is something that happens to a lot of women who get blamed when they have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship and are labeled as being unfaithful,” Bündchen said. “They have to deal with their communities. They have to deal with their family. Of course for me, it just happens to be a little bit amplified.”

Bündchen confirmed to the Times that she is dating someone but did not divulge many details.

“This is the first time I am seeing someone that was a friend of mine first,” she said. “It’s very different. It is very honest, and it’s very transparent.”

Earlier this month, Bündchen became emotional while discussing her split from Brady and past struggles with mental health in an interview with ABC’s Robin Roberts.

Advertisement

“It’s heartbreaking, you know, to go through that,” she said of the divorce, fighting back tears.

Bündchen told Roberts that she “wouldn’t change anything” about her life and called her children with Brady the “biggest blessings.”

“Now I get to create a new season, a new chapter in my life,” Bündchen said. “I get to learn new things, and I get to walk my path in a different way, you know. I’m grateful for all of it. I’m grateful for every lesson.”

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com.