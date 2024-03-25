Mindy Kaling to host Biden fundraiser featuring Obama, Clinton, Lizzo, and more stars

A number of big names will join President Biden at his fundraiser in New York City later this week.

NBC News reports that Mindy Kaling will host the star-studded event in support of the Biden Victory Fund at Radio City Music Hall on Thursday. The Cambridge-born actress and producer will be joined by “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert, who’s been tapped to moderate a conversation between Biden and former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

The festivities will also feature appearances by Grammy and Tony Award-winning Broadway stars Cynthia Erivo and Ben Platt, plus “Glee” actress Lea Michele and 2023 Kennedy Center honoree Queen Latifah.