Mindy Kaling to host Biden fundraiser featuring Obama, Clinton, Lizzo, and more stars

A number of big names will join President Biden at his fundraiser in New York City later this week.
NBC News reports that Mindy Kaling will host the star-studded event in support of the Biden Victory Fund at Radio City Music Hall on Thursday. The Cambridge-born actress and producer will be joined by “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert, who’s been tapped to moderate a conversation between Biden and former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.
The festivities will also feature appearances by Grammy and Tony Award-winning Broadway stars Cynthia Erivo and Ben Platt, plus “Glee” actress Lea Michele and 2023 Kennedy Center honoree Queen Latifah.
Lizzo is set to appear at Thursday’s fundraiser as well, despite the recent controversy surrounding a lawsuit filed by her former backup dancers, who allege that the pop singer subjected them to sexual harassment.
According to the event’s website, tickets are on sale until Tuesday at midnight and range from $225 to upwards of $50,000 for special packages that include things like after-party access, a donor’s retreat invitation, and more.
In December, Biden made a trip to downtown Boston for a fundraising event in support of his re-election campaign with musician and longtime supporter James Taylor.
Matt Juul can be reached at matthew.juul@globe.com.