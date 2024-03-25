It’s a dry, yet bitter, start to the work week with more rain on the way

And what a storm it was Saturday, reminding New Englanders how variable March weather can be. At one point, more than 200,000 lost power as a result of numerous storm hazards, including feet of snow to the north, gusty winds, ice accretion in western New England, and heavy rains along the south and coast.

The start to the last week of March will bring a dry but flat-out cold Monday. A Canadian high pressure system is sliding east along the border in the wake of this past weekend’s storm , drawing below-average air into the region, with an extra chill from noticeable northerly winds.

A few jackpot totals included West Windsor, Vt., which got hit with 33 inches of snowfall, while a handful of 4 inches-plus rainfall totals were tallied in Providence, R.I., (4.26 inches) and in North Attleborough, Mass., (4.05 inches). You can check out storm snow totals near you here and some rain totals here.

A man walks his dog down Main Street in Brattleboro, Vt., on Saturday. New England battled a mix of wind, rain, sleet and heavy snow across the region Saturday. Kristopher Radder/Associated Press

Monday morning temperatures should hover around freezing or below across Greater Boston and slowly climb as the day progresses. Daytime highs will struggle to reach 40 degrees, but wind chills will keep it feeling more like the upper 20s and low 30s. With pesky winds of 10 to 15 miles per hour, unfortunately those heavier coats, gloves and beanies aren’t able to be packed away just yet.

As the day goes on, the wind gusts will increase to 25 miles per hour, making the commute home a touch more harsh.

The forecast cloud cover for the Northeast on Monday. Pivotal Weather

The existing system will remain stalled in the Atlantic, leaving mostly overcast skies in place for much of coastal New England and spoiling typical high pressure sunshine. A few moments of sun may break through midday before clouds begin to roll in later in the day. However, folks across the interior, especially western New England, should see abundant sunshine.

A handful of flood warnings remain in place Monday for Rhode Island’s Pawtuxet River at Cranston and the Taunton River near Bridgewater as river levels crest this morning, prompting minor flooding across roadways and nearby structures. Remember, do not attempt to drive through flooded areas, no matter how shallow they appear. River levels will begin to subside later this evening.

As the week progresses, temperatures will improve but scattered showers are expected to return starting Tuesday, with a few systems ushering in increased chances of rain through Thursday. I’ll have more on the next weather-maker in Tuesday’s forecast.

Monday’s breakdown in your region

Boston area: Mostly cloudy with periods of sun as temperatures stay cold. Readings may hit the low 40s, but a steady breeze of 10-15 miles per hour will keep you bundled up. Wind gusts increase as the day progresses, with gusts up to 20-25 miles per hour.

Southern New England: Noticeably cold in the morning with a few sunrise temperatures in the upper teens and low 20s. More sunshine expected inland and west that should help temperatures reach a few degrees warmer, settling into the low to mid 40s. Winds are still pesky, dropping ‘feels like’ temperatures into the 30s.

Cape and the Islands: Mostly cloudy. Closer to the offshore, low pressure means more wind, a norm for these parts. Daytime highs are likely to stay in the low 40s with north and northeasterly winds of 15-20 miles per hour and gusts closer to 30 miles per hour.

Northern New England: A mix of sun and clouds with more sunshine across Vermont and New Hampshire versus Maine. Temperatures reach the low 40s for valleys while mountainous locales stay in the low 30s. The good news here is that more dominant high pressure will keep winds mostly relaxed throughout the day.

