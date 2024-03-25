‘My heart filled with joy that I was able to help,’ says eighth grader behind Brockton clothes drive

“My heart filled with joy that I was able to help people in my community,” Jean Baptiste, who organized the clothing drive with help from Ashfield Middle School administrators, said last Friday. “I know what it feels like to leave your belongings behind and have to bring your whole life in only one suitcase.”

Coats, shoes, baby clothes, and blankets piled high on the tables of a Brockton middle school cafeteria earlier this month after eighth grader Kyara Jean Baptiste organized a clothing drive for her school community, which includes many immigrants from Haiti, like herself.

The clothing drive in the Ashfield Middle School cafeteria, organized by Kyara Jean Baptiste.

More than 50 people, including families, kids, and parents from Ashfield Middle School, brought home clothes from the drive, according to Barbara Lovell, the school’s principal.

Advertisement

Jean Baptiste and Lovell, with help from teachers Niola Cadet and Julie Estime, sent an email to staff members asking for clothing donations, and many of them posted on social media, Lovell said. They collected the clothes the week leading up to the March 14 event.

During the event, Jean Baptiste and her friends walked around and helped families find the clothes and blankets they needed, she said.

Kyara Jean Baptiste, right, and her friend Taicha Bernier at the clothing drive she organized last Thursday. Brockton Public Schools

“I felt like it was so important to give back what I got in one year coming here,” Jean Baptiste said. “They were so happy. They kept saying ‘Thank you, this is going to help me a lot, I’m so grateful for that.’”

Jean Baptiste, who immigrated to Brockton in November 2022, was chosen as the representative from her school for Project 351, a statewide leadership program.

“We knew she would be a terrific leader to be our representative,” Lovell said.

At first, the organization asked Jean Baptiste to host a clothing drive to donate to another organization. But she and Lovell decided there was “great need” at their own school.

Advertisement

“She and I talked about it and we felt bad about giving clothes out of our community to another group when there’s such a great need here,” Lovell said. “A large percentage of our students are newcomers and second-language learners and mostly from Haiti.”

Lovell said Jean Baptiste has had “such success” because she’s a “great friend to everyone” she meets.

“She has worked so hard,” Lovell said. “She’s just such a great, friendly person. She mentors new kids who come in and helps them in their different subject areas and helps them to adjust.”

Lovell said the school plans to continue “Kyara’s legacy” and host another clothing drive next fall, even though Jean Baptiste will be in high school.

“I’m not surprised that [Jean Baptiste] and her friends were able to pull this together and that they have so much compassion,” Lovell said. “I’m very, very proud of all of them.”

Ava Berger can be reached at ava.berger@globe.com. Follow her @Ava_Berger_.