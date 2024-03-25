Dog walker accused of animal cruelty pleads not guilty at arraignment

A Medford man who was walking a group of dogs on Sunday when he allegedly hit one of the animals and lifted it off the ground by its collar was arraigned Monday on a charge of animal cruelty, officials said.
Frederick Ingrando, 33, pleaded not guilty in Somerville District Court and was released on personal recognizance on the condition that he stay away from the dogs and have no contact with their owners, officials said.
Around 11 a.m. on Sunday, police officers in Medford responded to a report of animal abuse near the intersection of Fellsway West and Sheridan Avenue, officials said.
A witness told the officer a man “struck one of the dogs multiple times in the head and then lifted the dog off the ground by its collar in a harmful manner,” police said. Video enabled them to identify Ingrando, police said.
In court on Monday, a prosecutor said Ingrando screamed “do not give me attitude!” as he lifted the golden retriever off the ground.
When witnesses tried to intercede, ”the defendant also began yelling at the civilian witnesses,” the prosecutor said.
Ingrando was working as a hired dog walker, police said. The dog that was allegedly hit “was taken to a local veterinarian to be evaluated,” police said.
Ingrando is due back in court for a pretrial hearing on April 30.
