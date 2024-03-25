Dog walker accused of animal cruelty pleads not guilty at arraignment

A Medford man who was walking a group of dogs on Sunday when he allegedly hit one of the animals and lifted it off the ground by its collar was arraigned Monday on a charge of animal cruelty, officials said.

Frederick Ingrando, 33, pleaded not guilty in Somerville District Court and was released on personal recognizance on the condition that he stay away from the dogs and have no contact with their owners, officials said.

Around 11 a.m. on Sunday, police officers in Medford responded to a report of animal abuse near the intersection of Fellsway West and Sheridan Avenue, officials said.