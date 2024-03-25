Doing right by whales

“Over 85 percent of the whales that are currently alive have entanglement scars,” says Christy Hudak, CCS Right Whale Ecology Program research associate, as she scans the calm waters between Provincetown and Plymouth. She’s searching for a spouting, which rises like a puff of smoke on the water and signals the location of one of the massive mammals.

ABOARD THE R/V SHEARWATER — Nearly a quarter of the world’s critically endangered North Atlantic right whale population was dining in Cape Cod Bay on a warm day earlier this month. The whales have suffered heavy losses from entanglements and ship strikes and only approximately 356 of the majestic creatures remain worldwide, according to the Center for Coastal Studies.

Right whale deaths have outpaced births since 2017, and the number of calves born in recent years has been below average, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries. The whales have been listed in the Endangered Species Act since 1970.

Center for Coastal Studies habitat intern Shreya Vinod spots a North Atlantic right whale in Cape Cod Bay on March 13. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

“They were given a small chance back in the early 2000s up to 2010, [and] they started rebounding. We had from, say, just a couple hundred to all the way up to 500-plus right whales. And then all of a sudden [their population] started going down again,” says Hudak.

NOAA earlier this month warned that “North Atlantic right whales are approaching extinction” due to human impact.

On this sunny afternoon, many of the whales were skim feeding, slowly cruising with their mouths open, baleen filtering, and eating copepods, tiny crustaceans in the zooplankton world. They can consume more than a ton of food a day.

The four-person crew cataloging the right whales says each of them is unique. The team assigns each whale an ID number to be added to the North Atlantic Right Whale Catalog. Some are also given names based on their distinctive body markings. Right whales all have different crusty patches on their heads called callosities.

A right whale cruising with their mouth open, baleen filtering, eating copepods, tiny crustaceans in the zooplankton world. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

“For instance, EGNO 3130 was named after Marilyn Monroe, due to the white scar in the same spot as Marilyn’s beauty mark,” says Hudak. “Another whale is named “Braces” due to the scar pattern in the shape of braces on her lip.”

Fewer than 70 breeding females are left worldwide, according to researchers.

The case of one is particularly heartbreaking. Half Note survived two entanglements, which may have damaged her mammary glands.

­­”She’s unable to provide the nutrients to her child. She’s able to survive, but at what cost? She’s had five calves that have all died because she can’t provide milk for that calf,” says Hudak.

Right whales all have different personalities. Some are oblivious to boats, some are shy, others, especially the young ones, are curious.

CCS photographer Morgan Pirozzi captures a moment of a North Atlantic right whale. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

Everyone wants to see a whale breach, but no one wants a reenactment of the sinking of the Pequod, the ill-fated ship on which Captain Ahab chased the great white whale, Moby Dick. Occasionally, the young ones get rambunctious, says Hudak.

“You know how kids are, so they love to play around, and so they’re breaching and breaching, closer and closer to the vessel,” says Hudak. “And so we’re just, like, all excited. We’re like, woohoo, let’s do it again. And it would do it again until it got really close to the vessel, and we’re just like, ‘Oh, no, don’t do it again.’”

Right whales, which can grow to be the length of a school bus and weigh up to 70 tons, were given that name by 18th- and 19th-century whalers because the animals floated when killed.

In 1935, the League of Nations banned the commercial hunting of North Atlantic right whales. Whale hunting was officially outlawed in the United States in 1972, but boat strikes and entanglements have not allowed the right whale populations to recover. Climate change is also affecting their survival, putting them in conflict with more fishing boats and with heavily traveled vessel routes for longer periods of time.

A right whale feeding in Cape Cod Bay. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff) A right whale submerges. Their very wide tails, called flukes, have a notched center. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)

Regulations have been enacted in attempts to protect right whales, 84 of whom are spotted by air on this day.

It is illegal for vessels to come within 500 yards of them. Vessel speed has been reduced to 10 knots in Cape Cod Bay to avoid collisions until the whales head north in May. Trap and pot fishing gear is banned here for three months, and the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries closes all state waters to gillnet fishing until May 15 to prevent entanglements.

Fishermen are testing on-demand technologies to help save the whales. This “ropeless” fishing allows lobster and crab traps equipped with a buoyant device to be placed on the ocean floor. An acoustic signal is sent down from the boat and the trap ascends to the surface, all but eliminating fatal entrapments.

NOAA recently announced a $500,000 agreement with NASA’s Center of Excellence to further support and develop North Atlantic right whale recovery efforts.

A right whale blows in Cape Cod Bay. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

“So there’s solutions,” says Hudak. “We just gradually need to make that change.”

The team records 21 right whales on this excursion, one breaching and the 20 others gently, slowly moving through the waters.

But the most exciting sighting is always the first.

“There she blows!” yells Morgan Pirozzi, a CCS photographer doing her best “Moby-Dick” imitation.

“I love my job, there’s so few people in the world who get to see what I do. I’m so very fortunate,” she says.

Morgan Pirozzi, a Center for Coastal Studies photographer, waves to a CCS pilot surveying the North Atlantic right Wales from a plane over Cape Cod Bay. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

Stan Grossfeld can be reached at stanley.grossfeld@globe.com.