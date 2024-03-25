How will pets, other animals react to the solar eclipse? Here’s what scientists say to expect.

Fortunately, there’s no need to run out and get expert-approved eclipse glasses on their account.

The countdown to the total solar eclipse has begun. We’ve covered topics such as eye protection , how to take photos , and travel plans . But here’s something you might have overlooked in all the anticipation — what about pets?

“Dogs are smart enough not to stare at the sun,” said Nate Bickford, chair of the natural science department at Oregon Institute of Technology. “They’re a little smarter than us when it comes to those kinds of things, or less curious.”

Bickford, who began studying animal reactions to eclipses in 2017, said there isn’t a lot of research on how animals respond to the event, mostly because they don’t happen very often. Another total solar eclipse won’t be visible over the United States until 2044.

“To understand the why of wildlife organisms reacting to a solar eclipse, you need to understand what it mimics,” Bickford said. “Really, what a solar eclipse mimics is a really fast-moving storm.”

Pets that are “timid” of storms and thunder may hide or find a perfect spot under that one chair, he said. But in general, “they’ll be fine.”

If anything, pets will take cues from their owner’s behavior, Bickford said.

“If you’re around a bunch of other people, and everyone starts to hoot and holler and get excited, it has less to do with the eclipse and more to do with just all the people getting excited,” Bickford said.

Tamara Ledley, a climate scientist who received a doctorate in atmospheric science from MIT, has seen 12 eclipses in her career. Although she considers her eclipse adventures as “more of a hobby,” she will lead a group of 260 people to Mazatlán, Mexico, where full totality is excepted to last 4 minutes and 14 seconds.

“If you take your dog to a place where it’s dark and you’re going through a building that’s dark for a few minutes and then you come out the other side — will that have much of an impact on the dog?” she asked. “Probably not.”

Bickford said he has heard anecdotes from pet owners on a variety of pet reactions to eclipses, but the only consistent responses involves dogs that “have some fear of storms.”

“It’s always dogs,” he said. “Cats don’t care about anything.”

Ledley said the eclipse is not something animals will “get used to,” because they are so rare.

“It’s not something they’ll experience again,” Ledley said.

Besides cats and dogs, some animals do exhibit different behavior during an eclipse.

Austin Garner, a biology professor at Syracuse University, said “light is a huge part of animal life,” which will cause some species to react to the eclipse.

With the sun blocked, animals will instinctively begin “their nighttime routines,” he said.

Chickens, for example, will begin to nest, Garner said.

“Horses have been shown to cluster together, and get a little bit antsy when totality occurs,” Garner said.

Spiders will start to make webs, and fishing is apparently “spectacular.”

“I can’t quite figure out what’s going on with the fish,” Bickford said.

Garner had also heard about the fish phenomenon and said fish typically “come up to the surface and feed at night.” So, when the eclipse darkens the sky, they fall into old habits.

Bickford said he has collected “lots of data” on birds heading back to roost when totality starts.

“Even in flight, they’ll actually turn around 180 degrees and fly back,” Bickford said.

Unfortunate for eclipse viewers, “insects definitely respond to the solar eclipse,” he said, probably as a response to a “possible storm coming.”

“If you’ve ever been out in a storm or just before a storm, insects get really active,” Bickford said.

The eclipse will also cause an abrupt change to nature’s soundtrack. Frogs will croak and crickets will chirp, while cicadas will briefly fall silent, according to Garner.

Still, no animal will react as strongly as humans, many of whom have looked forward to April 8 for months.

“Probably the coolest response is humans,” Bickford said. “The excitement around something that is pretty short and has a limited effect is really exciting to see.”

Ava Berger can be reached at ava.berger@globe.com. Follow her @Ava_Berger_.