Iguanas, snakes, and hissing cockroaches are rescued in fire at Wakefield pet store

The fire was contained to the North Shore Animal Academy, which Sullivan said must have “specialized in exotic pets.” Crews saw iguanas and “hissing cockroaches,” and some firefighters were “freaked out” by snakes, he said.

Around 7:20 p.m., crews went to a Lowell Street building that houses at least a dozen businesses, according to Chief Michael Sullivan of the Wakefield Fire Department.

A two-alarm fire broke out in a Wakefield pet store on Sunday evening, displacing a number of exotic pets, officials said.

“That’s one really cool thing about my job: you never run into the same thing twice,” Sullivan said. “That was pretty special.”

The store’s owners were able to put many of the pets inside a van. Sullivan said he wasn’t sure where they planned to take the animals but that the store would “be closed for a while.”

“The building is by no means a total loss, but it will need a little bit more than cleaning, probably repairing utilities and such,” Sullivan said.

The other businesses in the building, including a pizza shop, an ice cream store, and a hair salon, were not damaged, Sullivan said. There were no reported injuries.

The pet store could not be immediately reached for comment Monday, but its website said it has a “unique collection of animals.” The website includes photos of a large turtle, iguanas, frogs, and a spider the size of a person’s hand.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.









