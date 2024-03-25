Expect cool temperatures and cloudy skies this week, with a chance of rain

In a winter that basically wasn’t, it would figure that late March is when many towns to the north would record their largest snowfall. Check out the snow totals below and notice that many areas had in excess of 18 inches. This will keep skiing going into the upcoming holiday weekend and with temperatures not excessively warm, conditions will remain fabulous.

Snowfall was very heavy across the ski areas of New Hampshire and Maine this weekend. NOAA

Snowfall was very heavy from portions of New York into Vermont. NOAA

The snow depth map for New England shows that there is more than 2 feet of snow in a large swath of the mountains of New Hampshire and Maine, and portions of Vermont also have very deep snow cover as we head into the final week of the month.

Bare ground prevails across southern New England with snow to the north. NOAA

Across Southern New England where temperatures were too warm for snow, we did have ice and a lot of rain. Central Massachusetts experienced quite a bit of icing, although not as bad as the coast of Maine, where tens of thousands of people lost power, many still in the dark as of this morning.

Rainfall was very heavy for southern New England this weekend with more than 2 inches in many locations. NOAA

If you look at the past 365 days, Worcester has had more than 68 inches of rain for the wettest yearly period on record. This is also true in the cities of Hartford and Providence. It’s amazing to think just a couple of years ago we were in the midst of a major drought.

Monday featured quite a bit of sunshine to start the work week although temperatures were in the lower 40s. This time of the year averages are in the lower 50s. This is our last day of sunshine for a while perhaps until the weekend.

This week an arc of jet stream will keep moisture over New England, and although I don’t expect much of the heavy precipitation there’s going to be the chance of some rainfall the rest of the week. Tuesday will be cool with temperatures in the 40s along with that small chance of showers, and then we will warm into the low to middle 50s with a chance of showers through Friday.

A wavy jet stream will bring lots of clouds and deep moisture to the area this week, but nothing particularly heavy. TropicalTidBits

The culprit for the inclement weather is going to be the jet stream. The jet stream is that river of air that carries air masses and associated moisture with it. It’s the catalyst for storminess as well as periods of hot and dry weather.

This week our area will remain in what we call a trough or a u-shape to the jet stream. This will continue to move the moisture northward and the reason why sunshine will be virtually unseen until the weekend. Although sunny skies will be limited this week, it is still our first full week of 7p.m. and later sunsets. These will continue until the second week of September.

Daylight continues to increase at a rapid pace with sunsets during the 7 p.m. hour back again. TimeandDate.com

April looks to begin on a seasonable note, and for me the most important forecast next month will be for the eclipse on April 8th. Lots more of that ahead!