Healey to impose one-month limit on overflow shelter stays, mandate that families reapply to stay

Governor Maura Healey’s office said it will impose new mandates starting May 1 at state-run sites, including those in Roxbury , Cambridge , Quincy , and Revere. The sites have sprung up in recent months after state officials said they can no longer guarantee space for more than 7,500 families in the shelter system.

State officials said Monday they will soon implement a one-month limit on homeless and migrant families staying in state-run overflow shelters, and begin requiring them to reapply monthly and show they are also seeking work authorization or new housing in order to stay in the rapidly expanding program.

L. Scott Rice, the state’s emergency assistance director, called the new limits a “responsible step” to manage the quickly filling sites and ensure families have “taken action to get on a path toward independence and out of shelter.”

“We have said for months now that our system is at capacity, and we do not have the space, providers or funding to continue expanding,” Rice said.

Under the new policy, families must reapply monthly, and show they have sought out services to “move toward independence.” That includes applying for a work authorization, participating in a job training program, submitting job applications, taking English classes, or searching for housing, according to Healey’s office.

Families will be allowed to stay at an overflow site “as long as they continue to engage these services and activities,” state officials said.

The changes do not apply to so-called safety-net sites being operated by the United Way of Massachusetts Bay, which the state seeded with $5 million and has funded overflow shelters in Boston’s Fort Point neighborhood, Newton, and elsewhere.

State officials said they also plan to open another overflow shelter in the former Chelsea Soldiers’ Home in April. The site is expected to hold roughly 100 families and will be run out of the vacant soldiers’ home, which state officials have planned to demolish since opening a new veterans facility last year.

Jon Santiago, the state’s secretary of veterans services, said in a statement that the new site will operate independently of the Massachusetts Veterans Home at Chelsea, nor will it “impact the daily routines or services” there.

The site, like overflow shelters, is intended for families with children or pregnant women who are eligible for the state’s emergency shelter program, but have been placed on the wait-list.

In Massachusetts, the shelter crisis has ratcheted up in recent months, costing the state millions as thousands more people arrive in the state, fleeing violence and economic turmoil in their home countries, including Haiti and Venezuela.

Just months ago, in December, lawmakers passed a spending bill that infused $250 million into the state’s emergency shelter system. But the costs continue to climb.

Lawmakers have embraced pouring hundreds of millions more into the system through legislation that would also impose new limits on the program, including a maximum stay for most homeless families to nine consecutive months.

The House and Senate, however, embraced different versions of the proposal, and still must reconcile the differences before sending it to Healey’s desk.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

