Mayors from across N.H. meet up for ‘unvarnished’ talk of their challenges

“We talked a little bit about affordable housing, education, bail reform, homelessness, addiction, mental health, everything that we are looking for or addressing at the local level,” Ruais said. “So I thought it was a really great conversation that we can build off of going forward.”

Jay P. Ruais, who got the keys to Manchester’s corner office just shy of three months ago , told reporters after the lunchtime confab that he hopes the group will keep meeting quarterly to identify and pursue solutions to common issues that affect day-to-day life for New Hampshire city-dwellers.

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Twelve mayors from across New Hampshire struck a collegial tone Monday after meeting privately at the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce to discuss the challenges their communities share.

Advertisement

The idea for a mayoral get-together is nothing new. The state’s mayors said they have met intermittently for at least the past several years, mostly remotely as they dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic. But, with several new faces in the mix, Monday’s summit was the first time some of the leaders had met.

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Voters in six of the state’s 13 cities elected new mayors last fall: Ruais in Manchester, Byron O. Champlin in Concord, Jay Kahn in Keene, Matt Gerding in Somersworth, Desiree McLaughlin in Franklin, and Robert E. Cone in Berlin.

Cone, the only mayor who didn’t attend Monday’s gathering, had a work-related scheduling conflict, according to a spokesperson for Ruais’ office.

Manchester Mayor Jay Ruais (left) speaks with Laconia Mayor Andrew Hosmer after 12 of the state's 13 mayors gathered Monday for a Mayoral Summit at the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce. Jim Davis for The Boston Globe

Mayor Timothy J. McNamara of Lebanon said he has appreciated having a venue for frank discourse with fellow municipal leaders.

“It’s unvarnished. It’s apolitical. It’s nonpartisan,” McNamara said. “It’s just honest conversation. And that’s the way it’s been since we started.”

While their offices are nominally nonpartisan, mayors in New Hampshire often align publicly with either Republicans or Democrats, so their collegial rhetoric on Monday reflected efforts to collaborate across the political spectrum.

Advertisement

Mayor Deaglan McEachern of Portsmouth said locals tend to view their mayors more as fellow community members than politicians enmeshed in partisan politics. That allows for an emphasis on local problem-solving, he said.

“When we get to put the party labels aside, folks are listening, and we can actually get some stuff done, even if we’re coming at it from two different backgrounds,” McEachern said.

Still, the two-party system has historically colored the dynamic between mayors and those who hold state-level offices in Concord.

In January 2023, eight mayors aligned with the Democrats sent a letter to Republican Governor Christopher T. Sununu, demanding he do more to protect unhoused people over the winter. Sununu’s reply defended the state’s actions and suggested such a “politically motivated” letter undermined collaboration.

Two of the mayors who signed that letter lost their 2023 reelection bids, and a third, Manchester’s Joyce Craig, left office to run for governor this year. Her hand-picked successor lost to Ruais, whom Sununu and other prominent Republicans had endorsed.

The state will hold contested gubernatorial primaries in September, followed by the general election in November for state and federal offices, so the mayoral spirit of nonpartisan cooperation will no doubt be tested in the months ahead. Nonetheless, the mayors said they are committed to finding common cause.

Eleven of the mayors signed a joint letter in late February to support pending legislation to increase funding for emergency housing assistance, and more such statements seem likely.

Advertisement

Mayor Jim Donchess of Nashua said the mayors are also working on a joint letter to call on the state to provide more education funding to ease the burden on local property taxes.

Mayor Andrew Hosmer of Laconia said there is a lot of overlap among these issues that may seem unrelated at first glance. Concerns about housing affordability and homelessness, the opioid crisis and mental health concerns all relate to school funding and taxes, he said.

“We look to the state to come along and assist us, not to point the finger but to be a good collaborative partner as we take on housing, and education, and taxes,” Hosmer said. “We can’t go to the grocery store or to a ballgame without bumping into somebody who’s got a very strong opinion about what’s going on in the community.”

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him @reporterporter.