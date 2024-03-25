In N.H., North Country businesses are getting ready for the eclipse

April is usually a relatively slow time for tourism in the North Country , as the snow recedes and mud season takes hold. But not this year .

CONCORD, N.H. —Businesses in the North Country are gearing up for a busier-than-usual April, with the eclipse on April 8th expected to draw an influx of visitors to northern New Hampshire.

A few towns in northern New Hampshire will, if the weather cooperates, offer a good opportunity to view the eclipse.

“The excitement around the eclipse is starting to peak now that it’s two weeks out,” said Kathy Bennett, who works with the Mount Washington Chamber of Commerce on public relations.

Businesses are planning dozens of events – from ski mountains like Cranmore and King Pine hosting viewing parties to an astronomer giving a talk ahead of the event itself. You can see events in the region at solareclipsenh.com. And the state has its own landing page dedicated to eclipse events at visitnh.gov/solareclipse.

Looking directly at the sun can hurt your eyes. In order to safely view the eclipse, it’s recommended that you use certified eye covers that filter out the sun’s damaging rays.

Bennett said while she’s heard that bookings are starting to pick up, there are still accommodations available for those making last minute plans to see the eclipse. She recommended making reservations ahead and advised that some hotels are requiring a two-night stay.

“What I’m reading is don’t get caught in the traffic jam,” said Bennett, who recommends coming early and staying late. “We’re going to have tens of thousands of people streaming up to this strip of northern New England to see the eclipse.”

Viewers have to go north of Lancaster, N.H., to see the totality, where the moon will completely block the light from the sun, plunging that part of the state into darkness for around three and a half minutes. Parts of Carroll County, where Bennet works, are expecting to experience anywhere from 95 percent to 99 percent totality.

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation on Mmonday sent out an joint advisory with local officials, New Hampshire State Police, and NH Homeland Security and Emergency Management encouraging visitors who are traveling to Coos County for the eclipse to stay on the state highways rather than local roads.

“Some secondary highways and local roads were not designed to handle large volumes of traffic, and springtime in the north country can bring frost heaves and very soft shoulders,” they warned in a press release. “Traffic generated by the solar eclipse will impact roads throughout New Hampshire. Please obey all officers assisting with traffic control as well as

Information will be shared via NHDOT’s Facebook and Twitter (X) social media pages, and real-time traffic information for Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont will be published on newengland511.org.

















