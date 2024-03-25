All Providence school board terms will end in 2024 as first election takes shape

“After a rigorous legal review of the existing makeup [of the board] ... it has been determined that all existing school board members’ terms will end on December 31, 2024,” said Josh Estrella, Smiley’s press secretary.

Plans for the existing members had been up in the air until now , since the new 10-member board will only be half-elected, with half the board still appointed by the mayor. Some of the current members are serving terms that were slated to end in 2025, 2026 or 2027, including three members appointed to three-year terms by Mayor Brett Smiley just two months ago.

PROVIDENCE — All nine of Providence’s school board members have been notified that their terms will end in December, as the city prepares for its first-ever school board election this fall.

Advertisement

Smiley personally called members earlier this month to let them know their terms would be cut short.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Existing board members — along with any other Providence residents interested in being on the board — will either have to run for one of the elected seats or apply for appointment by Smiley. The new school board model is the result of a charter change approved by 72 percent of city voters in 2022.

Smiley’s administration has also reversed course on a previous assertion that the school board election cannot go forward without General Assembly approval. The city’s legal department had raised the issue because of the current state takeover of the Providence school system.

The school board is currently operating in an advisory-only capacity because of the state takeover, but could potentially regain power during the terms of members elected or appointed in the fall.

The city has not yet finalized the map that will define the boundaries of the school board voting districts for the Nov. 5 election. Candidates have to declare their intentions to run in June, so the map must be finished this spring. The seats are nonpartisan, so there won’t be a primary.

Advertisement

The Providence Ward Boundaries Committee has been holding public hearings to take testimony on three different map options, with the last public hearing scheduled for Monday night at 6 p.m. at the Silver Lake Community Center.

There will be five districts — north, south, east, west and central — each of which contains three City Council wards.

It’s not yet clear when the committee will send its recommendation to the full City Council. The council is expected to hold another public hearing on the map before voting on it.

There has to be one elected member and one appointed member from each district, according to the charter change, prompting potential candidates to do a political and financial calculus about whether it makes more sense to run for office or apply to be appointed, depending on where other interested candidates live.

Many candidates are waiting on the final map before making a decision. Estrella said the application process for the appointed seats would begin in November.

Erlin Rogel, the school board president, said he hasn’t decided yet whether to seek election or appointment by Smiley to one of the seats on the new board. Rogel lives in Ward 5.

“I’m focused on carrying out the board’s charge to the best of my abilities for the rest of this year and will evaluate my options as the decision deadline nears,” Rogel said.

Advertisement

Other board members also told the Globe they haven’t yet decided whether to run or not. Night Jean Muhingabo, who lives in Ward 9, said he’s exploring a run but wants to know whether Smiley might select him for one of the appointed seats before deciding.

“Everybody’s confused,” Muhingabo said. If he runs, he said, it would be on a platform that “the state takeover has been a complete failure.”

Travis Escobar, the board vice president, also said he has not yet decided about his potential future on the board. He called the first election “a pivotal part of our city’s history,” and said the decision to end all the current members’ terms at the same time was the most fair way to handle the transition to the hybrid model.

It’s not immediately clear why the city’s legal department backed off its previous assertion that the hybrid school school board required General Assembly approval.

“We received a preliminary legal opinion that because the state is in control of the Providence School Department, it also has authority over the school board,” former spokesperson Patricia Socarras said back in January. “This means that the General Assembly would have to ratify this charter change at the state level.”

Now, Estrella says: “Following our internal legal review, we do not believe that this process will require General Assembly approval.”

He did not immediately elaborate on the legal reasoning, and it’s unclear why the legal department did not conduct a review more quickly after Providence voters approved the hybrid school model in 2022.

Advertisement

City Council leaders also said they didn’t know until two months ago that the Ward Boundaries Committee still needed to approve the voting map. That committee had been completely dissolved, so new members had to be appointed.

The committee is considering three maps. One was created by consultant Election Data Services back in 2022 when the hybrid school board was being discussed. The other two maps were created by City Council staff using existing ward boundaries.

Two of the maps keep the three wards of the East Side — which typically has the highest voter turnout in the city — together in one school board district. The third map would split up the East Side, putting Ward 1 with Wards 12 and 13 in the central school board district.

The city charter requires electoral districts to be contiguous and as compact as possible, while keeping “communities of interest” together, such as those that share “common social and economic interests.”

The charter explicitly bans city leaders from considering where potential candidates live when drawing the maps.









Steph Machado can be reached at steph.machado@globe.com. Follow her @StephMachado.