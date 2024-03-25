Residents in Maine and New Hampshire await power restoration after major snowstorm

“We watched it transition to a large swathe of ice between 8 p.m. and midnight Saturday,” CMP spokesman Jonathan Breed. “We woke up Sunday morning and got right to work.”

Central Maine Power has a goal to restore power to all its customers by Tuesday night. The power company said Saturday’s storm was so dangerous, it pulled crews back who were ready to go before the storm hit.

Maine and New Hampshire residents are confronting a chilling reality: their power may be out until Wednesday after Saturday’s powerful spring storm knocked out electricity for more than 200,000 customers.

Roger Powers, who relocated to West Bath, Maine from Albuquerque, N.M. about a year ago, can attest to the dangerous conditions. He had planned to have friends over Sunday afternoon, but sent out an email Saturday night warning that the forecast was for freezing rain.

“Most people said, ‘We’re coming. We’re Mainers no problem,” Powers recalled. But six inches of snow encrusted with freezing rain changed their minds.

Powers is still without electricity and has relied on a generator to keep his furnace, refrigerator, and stove operating. He’s worried, however, that if the outage extends into Wednesday, he’ll run out of propane for his generator.

Weather in Coastal Maine will hover around the freezing mark for the remainder of Monday, according to Globe meteorologist Ken Mahan, who said overnight lows are expected to be in the mid- and upper-20s with wind chills close to 10 degrees for some. Highs on Tuesday will reach the upper 30s with overnight lows in the low to mid-30s.

Southern New Hampshire can expect highs around 40 degrees, but mid-30s in higher terrain. Overnight lows Monday will be around the mid-20s with wind chills between 10 and 20 degrees.

Temperatures will rise to a high of 46 and a low of 38 on Wednesday, Mahan said.

‘Heart of Maine’ hit

More than two feet of snow fell near Bryant Pond, Maine, nearly 70 miles northwest of Portland, according to the National Weather Service. Communities about 30 miles from the coast were blanketed with freezing rain, sleet, and ice that cracked trees and downed power lines.

CMP said over 202,000 customers lost power in the ice storm.

ICMP said Monday that it has restored power to 135,000 customers. In addition to CMP’s 150 line crews, more than 900 line and tree crews poured into Maine from all over New England and Canada to repair power lines. More were expected to arrive Monday.

Breed said line crews first order of business is to bring transmission systems and substations online, followed by schools, county, and municipal agencies. CMP has received 775 requests from state emergency management to help restore government services.

“This storm hit the heart of many of Maine’s most densely populated communities,” Breed said. “We appreciate our customer’s patience as we get large, essential pieces of our grid back online.”

In Maine, the damage stretched along the coast from Kittery to Camden.

Posts on Facebook by Maine residents show many of the state’s iconic white pines wrestling with the burden of ice, or splintered over power lines, roads, and houses.

More than 37,000 Cumberland County residents were without power Monday afternoon, and over 14,800 in York.

In New Hampshire, Concord, Keene, Bedford, Hooksett, Rochester were among the hardest hit areas. Eversource said crews have restored power to 103,674 customers by 7:30 a.m. on Monday. More than 21,294 are still without power.

Eversource said it is on track to restore the rest of its customers by 11:30 p.m. on Monday.

“Some complex smaller jobs and permanent repairs will go into Tuesday,” Eversource said.

Overall, the storm snapped 81 power poles and blocked 182 roads in New Hampshire.

The National Weather Service said Pinkham Notch, in the New Hampshire mountains, received a state-high 29.5 inches of snow, and East Sandwich and Albany had 26 inches of fresh snowfall.

Jessica Grondin, spokeswoman for the City of Portland, Maine, said the city had more than 280 calls for downed trees and branches in public areas. Even more were not reported, she said.

Grondin said commuters were able to move around the city without much trouble thanks to warm weather on Sunday that took care of any ice on the road but many homes and businesses are awaiting electricity.

“This is one of those storms where the snow-rain line kept moving,” Grondin said. “It’s one of those storms where you’re not sure what the result might be. It was more ice than what people expected.”

Warming shelters

The Maine Emergency Management Agency opened 12 warming shelters across the state during the restoration process.

York County: North Lebanon Baptist Church, 259 Bakers Grant Rd.; Old Orchard Beach Rec Center, 140 Saco Ave.; West Kennebunk Fire Station, 80 Thompson Rd.

Sagadahoc County, Bath YMCA, 303 Centre St.; and Georgetown Community Center, 19 Old School Rd.

Hancock County: Health Acadia, 24 Church St.

Cumberland County: Brunswick Recreation Center, 220 Neptune Rd.; Chebegue Island Hall Community Center, 247 S. Road; Mason-Motz Activity Center, 190 Middle Road; Falmouth Town Hall, 271 Falmouth Rd.; Freeport Community Center, 54 Depot St.













Carlos Muñoz can be reached at carlos.munoz@globe.com. Follow him @ReadCarlos and on Instagram @Carlosbrknews.