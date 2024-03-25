Rhode Island’s perfect high school attendance club

It’s already spring, which means we’re well into the third quarter of the school year in Rhode Island.
With all the focus on addressing chronic absenteeism this year, Rhode Map wanted to recognize the high school students who aren’t missing a day of school. Last December, we ran the list of students who had perfect attendance in the first quarter; now we’re acknowledging those who were perfect in the second quarter.
Below is a list of each school (a handful didn’t submit).
Congratulations to the perfect attendance club! Click on each number to see which students are named.
360 High School - Students with perfect attendance: 16
Advertisement
Barrington High School - Students with perfect attendance: 37
Beacon High School for the Arts - Students with perfect attendance: 7
Blackstone Academy High - Students with perfect attendance: 11
Blackstone Valley Prep - Students with perfect attendance: 46
Burrillville High - Students with perfect attendance: 83
Central High School - Students with perfect attendance: 32
Charette High School - Students with perfect attendance: 6
Chariho - Students with perfect attendance: 40
Classical High School - Students with perfect attendance: 307
William B. Cooley High School - Students with perfect attendance: 29
Coventry High School - Students with perfect attendance: 161
E-Cubed Academy - Students with perfect attendance: 13
Exeter-West Greenwich - Students with perfect attendance: 59
Lincoln High School - Students with perfect attendance: 82
The Met - Students with perfect attendance: 27
Mt. Hope High School - Students with perfect attendance: 46
Mount Pleasant High School - Students with perfect attendance: 27
Narragansett High - Students with perfect attendance: 24
Newcomer Academy - Students with perfect attendance: 6
North Smithfield - Students with perfect attendance: 71
Advertisement
Pilgrim High School - Students with perfect attendance: 82
Ponaganset High - Students with perfect attendance: 50
Rogers High School - Students with perfect attendance: 42
Scituate High - Students with perfect attendance: 10
Shea High School - Students with perfect attendance: 47
Smithfield High - Students with perfect attendance: 56
Times2 Academy - Students with perfect attendance: 8
Tolman Senior High - Students with perfect attendance: 33
Trinity Academy for the Performing Arts - Students with perfect attendance: 16
West Warwick - Students with perfect attendance: 77
Westerly - Students with perfect attendance: 20
This story first appeared in Rhode Map, our free newsletter about Rhode Island that also contains information about local events, links to interesting stories, and more. If you’d like to receive it via email Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.
Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him @danmcgowan.