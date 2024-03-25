Rhode Island’s perfect high school attendance club

It’s already spring, which means we’re well into the third quarter of the school year in Rhode Island.

With all the focus on addressing chronic absenteeism this year, Rhode Map wanted to recognize the high school students who aren’t missing a day of school. Last December, we ran the list of students who had perfect attendance in the first quarter; now we’re acknowledging those who were perfect in the second quarter.

Below is a list of each school (a handful didn’t submit).