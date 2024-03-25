R.I. fire district drops shore access advocate from suit over path to beach

The Weekapaug Fire District’s voluntary dismissal on Monday means that it’s dropping claims against Caroline Contrata, a Westerly resident and advocate for the public to be able to access Spring Avenue Extension. But its claims against the town of Westerly, a state regulator, and the state attorney general’s office will continue on, as will its arguments that the public doesn’t have the right to use Spring Avenue Extension.

PROVIDENCE — A Westerly fire district is dismissing a shore access advocate from its lawsuit seeking to block a would-be path to the shore from being designated as public.

“Ms. Contrata asked to be removed from the case and we have no desire to force her to litigate this matter, particularly since her perspective is represented by the other defendants,” Bob McCann, the fire district’s moderator, said in an emailed statement. “We look forward to moving ahead and presenting our case in the court.”

The Spring Avenue Extension issue is one of the higher-profile shore access disputes in a state that has quite a lot of them. The parcel of land at issue is impassable, overgrown with vegetation and blocked by a fence. But many shore access advocates say the public should actually be able to use it to get to an area of beach where the public doesn’t have broad and unfettered access.

The Weekapaug Fire District covers about a square mile and has about 300 homes and landowners. It was created by the General Assembly in 1937. The district can impose taxes and is subject to open records and open meetings laws.

Questions around the status of Spring Avenue Extension have kicked around for years — despite the district’s insistence that it owns the parcel without a public right-of-way across it. In recent years, the town of Westerly asked the state Coastal Resources Management Council to take up those questions. The CRMC, a state regulatory agency, doesn’t create new rights-of-way and doesn’t change ownership over plots of land, but instead determines whether the public’s right to use a piece of land actually exists. The arguments can get complex and, as they do here, delve into more than century-old property maps and the recollections of bygone generations about how a path was or wasn’t used in the past.

An April 1939 plat map, unearthed by attorney Michael Rubin, shows what he considers the smoking gun: The town of Westerly accepted Spring Avenue extension as a public right-of-way. Michael Rubin

Contrata, represented by a former assistant attorney general, intervened before the CRMC to make the case for the public. So did Attorney General Peter Neronha’s office.

Late last year, though, the Weekapaug Fire District filed a lawsuit in state court seeking to end the CRMC process and have a judge declare that it owns Spring Avenue Extension, without any public right-of-way across it. The suit named the town of Westerly, the attorney general — and Contrata.

That sparked criticism from her attorney, Michael Rubin, who described the suit in legal papers as an effort by “part of the sovereign power of the State to sue a citizen for speech.” The American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island stepped in to help defend Contrata. And she filed an anti-SLAPP motion, arguing that the lawsuit was little more than an effort to attack her First Amendment rights. People who succeed in anti-SLAPP motions can be awarded the cost of their legal fees.

