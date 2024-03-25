Police investigate ‘road rage incident’ on I-495 in Bolton, officials say

Police are investigating a “road rage incident” on Monday afternoon that allegedly involved the driver of an 18-wheeler and occupants inside another vehicle on Interstate 495 in Bolton, officials said.
State troopers and Bolton police officers responded to a report of an assault involving a tractor-trailer driver on I-495 , according to David Procopio, a spokesperson for the State Police.
Bolton Police Chief Warren Nelson said the situation was a “road rage incident between an 18-wheeler and passenger car occupants.” Nelson had no further comment and said State Police would conduct the investigation.
There were no further details immediately available on the incident, according to Procopio. State Police remained at the scene Monday afternoon, he said.
This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.
