Police investigate ‘road rage incident’ on I-495 in Bolton, officials say

Police are investigating a “road rage incident” on Monday afternoon that allegedly involved the driver of an 18-wheeler and occupants inside another vehicle on Interstate 495 in Bolton, officials said.

State troopers and Bolton police officers responded to a report of an assault involving a tractor-trailer driver on I-495 , according to David Procopio, a spokesperson for the State Police.

Bolton Police Chief Warren Nelson said the situation was a “road rage incident between an 18-wheeler and passenger car occupants.” Nelson had no further comment and said State Police would conduct the investigation.