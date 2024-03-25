Death of 4-year-old girl, fatally struck by truck in the Seaport, remains under investigation

The operator of the pickup truck remained on the scene and is not currently facing criminal charges or motor vehicle violations, Boston Police Sergeant Detective John Boyle said Monday.

The incident took place around 5:07 p.m. Sunday, when the child was hit by a pick-up truck near the intersection of Congress and Sleeper streets, according to Boston police.

Authorities are continuing the investigation into the death of a 4-year-old girl who was fatally struck on Sunday while walking with family in the Seaport, Boston police said.

The child was rushed to a Boston hospital where she was pronounced dead, Boyle said.

The name of the child was not released pending an autopsy by the state medical examiner’s office, he said.

According to a state database, the child is the third pedestrian to be fatally injured in Boston this year. Last year, seven pedestrians were killed on the city’s streets, the state database shows.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, Boyle said, and one issue being examined is whether the child suddenly rushed into the street.

The crash took place near Martin’s Park and the Boston Children’s Museum, but it was not known if the child and relatives had visited those locations.

Boston Police Superintendent Lanita Cullinane, speaking to reporters on Sunday, said the area residents assisted the family after the crash.

“We want to thank members of the community who came down and provided assistance to the victim and the family,” she said, adding later, “It’s a very emotional situation.”

The child’s death is under investigation by the department’s fatal collision team and homicide detectives, police said.

This is a developing story.

















