Boston police seeking four suspects in St. Patrick’s Day attack in South Boston

“Suspect 1 is described as a white male, with a thin build, wearing a Celtics jersey, a tan scally cap, and a dark long sleeve shirt or hoodie under the Celtics jersey,” police said.

In a recent statement , police said the attack occurred around 4 p.m. on March 17 in the area of E. 2nd and M streets.

Police are seeking four people in connection with “an assault and battery incident” that occurred on the afternoon of the St. Patrick’s Day parade in South Boston, officials said.

Three other suspects were described as Black males, police said. The statement did not provide information about the victim.

Police posted images of three of the four suspects and urged anyone with relevant information to call detectives at 617-343-4742.

Tipsters can also remain anonymous, according to BPD.

“Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463),” police said.

Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn last week made waves when he called for moving the parade out of South Boston if “major changes” aren’t made to public behavior during the event, which he said drew “almost a million” spectators to the neighborhood on March 17.

Flynn said he heard from South Boston residents, including seniors, young families, and veterans, who expressed concerns about excessive public drinking, public urination, fistfights, and littering during the event and said the “anything goes” attitude must end.

Boston police arrested nearly a dozen people during the festivities on Sunday, for a range of charges including disorderly conduct and assault and battery. Several complaints were also submitted for behavior by parade attendees, including ripping a street sign out of the ground.

The parade has been held in South Boston, which has a significant Irish American community, since 1901. It travels along a 3.5-mile route through the neighborhood.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.