‘A miracle,’ says father of Stonehill College student injured in bicycle accident in Spain

On Monday, Rauseo’s father, Dave, said she has made significant progress in recent days. She can speak and is aware of what happened, although she does not remember it, he said.

Lauren Rauseo, a junior at the private Catholic college in Easton, suffered a traumatic brain injury and was put into a medically induced coma, according to GoFundMe campaigns set up on her behalf.

The Stonehill College student who was injured in a bicycle accident in Spain on March 17 remains hospitalized but is conscious and can move her limbs, her father said.

“She’s doing really well,” he said in a phone interview. “She can’t get out of bed, stand up, or walk or anything like that. But she can wiggle [her toes and feet]. This early in the game, that’s amazing. Because when I got here, we didn’t know if that was ever going to happen. Never mind a week later. We didn’t know if that was ever going to happen. So, she’s a miracle.”

He said his daughter, 20, was riding a bicycle on a narrow street in the island of Mallorca when a car came very close to her.

Advertisement

“I don’t believe she was forced off the road,” he said. “Picture a very tight street in the back of the North End of Boston, like something that. So there’s nowhere to go, and a car comes up behind her ... the guy is just driving. And my daughter’s like, ‘Oh my God, I have nowhere to go,’ and panics a little bit.”

She took the next turn she could to get out of the car’s way and found herself barreling down a “massive downhill,” he said.

“When she took that turn, she didn’t have a chance,” he said. She rode through an intersection and into a driveway of an apartment building, where she hit a wall at high speed, he said.

Advertisement

He thanked emergency responders for saving her life after the crash.

“I met with those guys yesterday and thanked them,” he said.

Rauseo said his daughter will remain in a hospital on Mallorca “until she’s safe to fly,” probably sometime in April, he said.

“She needs additional surgery when she gets back to Boston,” he said.

Rauseo said his daughter first came out of the medically induced coma three to four days ago, a process that is being done in stages.

Rauseo said the situation has been especially difficult on Lauren’s twin sister, who’s currently attending the University of Tampa.

“It’s just been brutally hard,” he said. “We were actually able to have Lauren say a few words to her yesterday over the phone, which was amazing, because I know her twin sister has been extremely stressed.”

Rauseo, who is from Londonderry, N.H., is double-majoring in English and communication She was recently awarded a $3,000 scholarship from the US Department of State’s Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship Program to help support her study abroad experience, according to a Stonehill College article about the award.

The school said Rauseo was attending classes in France while living with a host family and another student from Tennessee.

Dave Rauseo said he’s convinced that the prayers being said for his daughter are helping her recovery.

“Thanks to everyone because they saved their life with their prayers,” he said. “There’s not a doubt in my mind.”

Advertisement

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.