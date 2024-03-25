The 2013 Boston Marathon bombings: a timeline of events as Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s case returns to court

Tsarnaev’s case has wound a complicated path through the court system. He was sentenced to death by a federal jury in 2015, only for that sentence to be reversed by an appeals court five years later over concerns he didn’t receive a fair trial. The US Supreme Court reversed that decision in 2022 and reinstated his death sentence.

Tsarnaev, then 19, was arrested a few days after the bombings and admitted his role but pleaded not guilty to charges in the case. His lawyers have argued that he was influenced by his 26-year-old brother, Tamerlan, who died after Dzhokhar Tsarnaev ran over him during a confrontation with police, and that he shouldn’t be put to death.

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev has lived nearly one-third of his life on federal death row, after a jury convicted him for helping his brother plant homemade bombs at the finish line of the 2013 Boston Marathon.

But on Thursday, a federal appeals court ordered a US District Court judge to investigate whether two jurors who helped decide that Tsarnaev should die were fair and impartial during the 2015 trial.

The decision means that if the District Court determines that jurors were biased, and should have been excused during jury selection, Tsarnaev is entitled to a new trial to determine whether he will be executed or sentenced to life in prison.

Below are some of the key milestones of Tsarnaev’s case.





April 15, 2013

Two bombs exploded at the finish line of the 117th Boston Marathon. The explosions, which occurred at 2:50 p.m. and were 12 seconds apart, killed three: Martin Richard, 8; Lingzi Lu, 23; and Krystle Campbell, 29.

More than 260 others were wounded, including many who lost limbs in the attack.

A Boston police officer, Dennis “D.J.” Simmonds, died of a brain aneurysm a year after the attacks. One of the Tsarnaevs’ bombs had gone off near his head, and authorities later determined he died in the line of duty.

The day following the bombings, Tsarnaev tweeted, “Ain’t no love in the heart of the city. Stay safe, people.”





April 18, 2013

Authorities released photographs of two suspects, who were identified as Tsarnaev, then 19, and his brother Tamerlan Tsarnaev, 26.

That night, MIT Police Officer Sean Collier, 26, was killed by the Tsarnaev brothers while Collier sat in his cruiser on the MIT campus.

The Tsarnaev brothers then carjacked an SUV at gunpoint from a Cambridge gas station. They held the driver for about a half-hour before he was released.

Prosecutors said the brothers had planned to carry out more attacks in New York City.





April 19, 2013

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev and Tamerlan Tsarnaev exchanged fire with police and threw bombs at officers during an early morning gunfight in Watertown. Tamerlan Tsarnaev died after he was run over by his brother.

Dic Donohue, then a MBTA police officer, was badly wounded in the exchange and nearly died as a result.

While Tsarnaev was on the run, authorities ordered mass transit shut down and told people living in Boston and several neighboring communities to stay home.

The shelter-in-place order was lifted around 6:30 p.m., shortly before Tsarnaev was found hiding in a boat stored in a Watertown backyard. He was wounded in the earlier battle with officers, and after the discovery Tsarnaev was taken into custody at gunpoint by police.

That same day, while watching updates on the manhunt, two friends of Tsarnaev agreed to dispose of Tsarnaev’s backpack containing a laptop computer and fireworks, which they found in his dorm room at UMass Dartmouth, according to prosecutors.

The FBI later recovered the bag. The two friends were convicted in 2015 of attempting to destroy evidence. A third friend of Tsarnaev was convicted that year of lying to investigators in the case.





April 22, 2013

Tsarnaev was arraigned in his hospital room at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. He was charged with killing people with a weapon of mass destruction, according to prosecutors.





July 10, 2013

Tsarnaev, secured by ankle chains and in an orange jumpsuit, pleaded not guilty to 30 federal charges in a federal courtroom in Boston. At the hearing were many victims of the Marathon bombings, along with some members of Tsarnaev’s family.





Jan. 30, 2014

The US Justice Department announced it would seek the death penalty against Tsarnaev, citing the “heinous, cruel and depraved manner” of the Boston Marathon bombings.





April 8, 2015

Tsarnaev, then 21, was convicted on all counts in the Boston Marathon bombings. A jury of seven women and five men deliberated for just over 11 hours before deciding to hold him responsible for the terrorist attack, following more than two weeks of testimony from nearly 100 witnesses.

His defense lawyers said during opening statements that Tsarnaev admitted his complicity in the bombings. But they argued that Tamerlan Tsarnaev was the mastermind who influenced his younger brother to participate in the attacks and that the younger Tsarnaev should be spared the death penalty.

May 15, 2015

Tsarnaev was unanimously sentenced to death by the same jury that had convicted him for his role in the bombings. They determined he deserved death specifically for placing the bomb in front of the Forum restaurant on Boylston Street that killed Richard and Lu. The sentencing phase of his trial took 11 days and included testimony from more than 60 witnesses.





July 31, 2020

A federal appeals court overturned Tsarnaev’s death sentence and ordered a new trial to determine whether he should be put to death.

A three-judge panel of the US First Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that US District Court Judge George A. O’Toole Jr., “did not meet the standard” of fairness while presiding over jury selection ahead of the 2015 trial.

At least two jurors did not fully disclose what they knew about the case, or discussed it on social media before being chosen to serve on the jury. One juror called Tsarnaev a “piece of garbage” after the attacks — which Tsarnaev’s lawyers flagged in the final stages of jury selection.

Another juror had been urged by a Facebook friend to “play the part” so he could get on the jury and send Tsarnaev to “jail where he will be taken of,” according to Tsarnaev’s lawyers.

O’Toole erred by relying on jurors’ claims they could serve impartially, according to the appeals court ruling.

The decision to reopen the case shocked and infuriated many families of victims.

March 4, 2022

The US Supreme Court in a 6-3 vote reinstated the death penalty for Tsarnaev and ruled that he had received a fair trial in 2015.

“Dzhokhar Tsarnaev committed heinous crimes,” Justice Clarence Thomas wrote in the majority opinion. “The Sixth Amendment nonetheless guaranteed him a fair trial before an impartial jury. He received one.”





January 10, 2023

Tsarnaev’s attorney asked the US First Circuit Court of Appeals to reject his death sentence by challenging issues that were not considered by the Supreme Court, including juror misconduct claims.





March 21, 2024

In a 2-1 decision, the appeals court ordered a District Court judge to conduct “an appropriate investigation” into potential bias by two jurors who recommended Tsarnaev be sentenced to death.

“When Tsarnaev presented the district court with plausible claims of juror bias, the court was obliged to investigate those claims,” Judge William J. Kayatta Jr. wrote in a 74-page ruling, joined by Judge O. Rogeriee Thompson. “And we conclude that the district court’s investigation fell short of what was constitutionally required.”

Shelley Murphy of the Globe staff contributed to this report. Material from the Associated Press was also used.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.