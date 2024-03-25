‘What you saw on Jan. 6 is not who we are as a country,’ Rep. Bennie Thompson says in R.I.

Thompson prevailed after the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law represented him in a lawsuit. And at age 24, he was elected mayor of Bolton. But the governor refused to sign his certification, prompting another successful legal battle rooted in the Voting Rights Act.

At age 20, Thompson won a race for alderman in his hometown of Bolton, Miss., which had a population of 500. But those in power said he wasn’t qualified to hold office because he didn’t own property. “That’s almost having to pay a poll tax,” he said.

WARWICK, R.I. — US Representative Bennie G. Thompson’s father was not allowed to register to vote in Mississippi because he was Black.

Thompson, the Mississippi Democrat who chaired the U.S. House January 6th Committee, recounted those formative experiences in Warwick on Monday during a “Protecting Our Democracy” roundtable hosted by US Representative Seth Magaziner, a Rhode Island Democrat who serves with Thompson on the Homeland Security Committee.

“Democracy in this country is a precious commodity,” Thompson said. “We have to protect it.”

Thompson and Magaziner led a discussion with a roundtable that included representatives from the state Board of Elections, the secretary of state’s office, Common Cause Rhode Island, The Women’s Fund of Rhode Island, and the League of Women Voters.

Thompson described the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol as “one of the most catastrophic challenges to our democracy.” He said former President Donald Trump tried to convince people the election was stolen, pressured then-Vice President Mike Pence to not certify the election results, and then “directed the mob to go to the Capitol and stop that process.”

Thompson said protests are a common and valuable part of democracy. But the Jan. 6 attack was a violent insurrection, and about 1,300 people have been charged in connection with it, he said.

“What you saw on January 6 is not who we are as a country,” Thompson said. “We are much better country than that.”

He said he has been on the winning side of elections, and he’s been on the losing side. “But I never in my wildest dreams thought of tearing the place up because my candidate lost,” he said.

Thompson said the January 6th Committee hearings showed that “we came real close to losing this system of government called democracy.”

The committee interviewed almost 1,000 witnesses, and the majority were Republicans, he emphasized. “They were patriots,” he said.

Former Representative Liz Cheney, a Wyoming Republican, served as committee vice chairwoman, Thompson noted. “They got mad with Liz because she started telling the truth,” he said. “And for that, she lost her seat. But she loved democracy.”

Magaziner said Monday’s roundtable was “an official event, not a campaign event.” So he said the discussion would not focus on the 2024 presidential race. “But we can talk about, and what I want us to talk about is, what we can be doing to strengthen the integrity of our democracy, in our elections going forward, and make sure that in the future, we never have another January 6.”

Magaziner said the plan to overturn the 2020 election results might have worked if a few people, such as Pence, had not done what they were legally required to do. So he asked what has been done to try to avoid something like that from happening again.

Thompson said legislators have taken steps such as clarifying that the vice president’s role in the certification of elections is merely ceremonial. “He was not a judge,” he said. “He was nothing more than a functionary.” Also, he said legislators have taken steps to address false slates of electors.

Thompson also addressed the spread of misinformation and cyberattacks. He said, “China, Iran, Iraq, and to some degree, North Korea spend an awful lot of their waking hours putting misinformation out against our country.” But he said the Cybersecurity & Information Security Agency is working to address those threats.

A reporter asked Thompson what he would say to those who still believe the 2020 presidential election was stolen despite all the evidence showing it was not.

He said officials cannot overemphasize that elections are “safe” and “accountable.” He said distrust arises “when people repeat things that are wrong with a loud microphone.”

Thompson said the majority of local election officials are “honorable, honest individuals,” but many of them have left those positions because of the criticism and threats they received in the 2020 election. “So we have to somehow backfill that capacity real quick,” he said.

When asked if he anticipates political violence in the 2024 election, Thompson said, “We have prepared election officials from a security standpoint. We’ve sent information out to local election officials, for the secretaries of state or what have you, to anticipate anything on elections in November. But that’s primarily a local issue.”

“As we go forward, the integrity of our system, of how we select our leaders, is what makes us great,” Thompson said. “And if we somehow compromise that, then we weaken the basic fabric of how we pick our leaders.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him @FitzProv.