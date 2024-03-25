What is a geomagnetic storm and how does it impact Earth?

In short, there’s a chain reaction of events that occur called a geomagnetic storm that produces the Aurora Borealis. And the intensity of these storms is what drives the chances for visibility across lower latitudes. The storms may also deliver unfavorable effects such as the disruption of satellites and radio communications, something space weather forecasters warned of on Sunday and Monday.

Every once in a while, you hear talk about the chance to see the Northern Lights streak across the sky within the Lower 48. The opportunity to catch a glimpse of the dancing lights is exciting and may require getting up very early in the morning (or staying up late!) and lucking into clear skies. Such a moment is thrilling but begs the question: How do these lights get here?

How does everything begin?

Well, the sun’s to blame with occasional coronal mass ejections — large amounts of plasma discharged from the sun’s corona (outer atmosphere) carrying magnetic material at incredible outward speeds up to nearly 1,800 miles per second. These ejections are similar to a solar flare, but occur at a much higher volume and speed. CMEs can occur as little as once a week or as frequently as two or three times per day.

The most recent coronal mass ejection brought Northern Lights viewing opportunities to lower latitudes this past weekend and on Monday night, although that’s unlikely in New England.

How long does it take for material to reach Earth?

The plasma flying through space, called solar wind, can reach the Earth in a little as 15 hours while other discharges can take a few days to arrive. Speed is a factor when it comes to storm intensity and duration.

The makings of a ‘storm’

Here’s where things get interesting. The size of the sun’s ejected gaseous plasma can reach or exceed 1 billion metric tons, the equivalent of about 10,000 fully loaded aircraft carriers, consisting of protons and electrons that are charged with electric energy. That’s a lot of pop.

As the charged material rockets toward Earth, a very effective barrier called the magnetosphere deflects the gaseous bombardment, keeping the Earth in a bubble, so to speak. Think of a large stone in a creek as water passes, deflecting the flow to each side and around the stone. That’s what the magnetosphere does —and thus begins the geomagnetic storm.

Animation of coronal mass ejection or solar flare propelling toward Earth. The Comet Program

As the immense energy passes around Earth’s magnetic field, some of the magnetized plasma is captured at extremely fast speeds, especially near the poles where the field is strongest.

Colors dancing across the sky

In the polar regions, these captured particles collide with Earth’s molecules and atoms at immense speeds, heating them up and transferring energy into visible light for us to see. This usually occurs at 70-80 miles or higher above in the Earth’s upper atmosphere, creating an array of waves of green and violet, sometimes blue and red, too. The interaction with oxygen transmits the green hue while nitrogen interaction displays blue, violet, and sometimes red curtains in the night sky.

The Aurora Borealis, commonly known as the Northern Lights, are seen in the sky above Kiruna on March 7, 2024 in Kiruna, Sweden. Leon Neal/Getty

Geomagnetic storms are harmless to humans but may cause disruptions and lasting impacts to satellites, technology, and communication means, prompting the NOAA to establish a risk scale. You can find the Space Weather Impact scale here. link to Geomagnetic Storm impact scale

Ken Mahan can be reached at ken.mahan@globe.com. Follow him @kenmahantheweatherman.