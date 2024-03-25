Trump’s bond in civil fraud case is reduced to $175 million

The ruling by a panel of five appellate court judges was a crucial and unexpected victory for Trump, potentially staving off a looming financial disaster. Had the court denied his request for a smaller bond in the fraud case, which was brought by the New York attorney general, Trump risked losing control over his bank accounts and even some of his marquee properties.

NEW YORK — With Donald Trump on the clock to secure a nearly half-billion-dollar bond in his civil fraud case, a New York appeals court handed the former president a lifeline Monday, saying it would accept a far smaller bond of $175 million.

Advertisement

For now, those dire outcomes are on hold. If Trump obtains the smaller bond, it will prevent the attorney general from collecting while he appeals the $454 million judgment against him. The appeal in the case, in which a trial judge found that Trump fraudulently inflated his net worth, could take months or longer to resolve.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

The former president, however, did not fare as well in a second court proceeding in New York City.

New York Judge Juan M. Merchan denied Trump’s attempts to delay his criminal trial on charges that he falsified business records to hide a potential sex scandal. The trial is set for April 15.

For roughly an hour Monday morning, Merchan slammed arguments from Trump’s lawyers that his case should be pushed back any further because of newly disclosed documents from a related federal investigation.

After a brief break, the judge returned to the courtroom, said that no harm had been done to the former president by the delayed disclosure of the documents and finalized the new trial date.

“Defendant has been given a reasonable amount of time,” the judge said, crisply, referring to Trump.

The ruling — almost exactly a year after the Manhattan district attorney’s office won an indictment of Trump — makes it all but certain the former president will go on trial next month. If he does, he will be the first former US president to face a trial on criminal charges, even as three other cases against him remain mired in appeals and delays.

Advertisement

After the hearing, Trump pledged to appeal the judge’s decision, attacking the district attorney’s case as “election interference.”

The trial stems from a hush-money payment Trump’s former fixer Michael Cohen made to porn actor Stormy Daniels in the run-up to the 2016 election. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg accused Trump of orchestrating that payment to keep Daniels quiet about her account of having had sex with Trump. Prosecutors said Trump then falsified documents to hide reimbursements to Cohen.

The trial had originally been set to begin Monday, but earlier this month Merchan delayed it until April 15, citing the documents from federal prosecutors who previously investigated Cohen, who is expected to be the star witness in the Manhattan trial.

Trump’s lawyers, casting the disclosure as evidence of prosecutorial misconduct, asked Merchan to delay the trial 90 days, or throw out the case altogether. Bragg argued against further delays, saying the new materials are largely irrelevant or duplicative.

On Monday, the judge sided with the prosecutors. He suggested that Trump’s lawyers were dragging their feet and scolded them for what he said were unsubstantiated allegations made against the Manhattan district attorney’s office.

Advertisement

“You are literally accusing the Manhattan DA’s office and the people assigned to this case of prosecutorial misconduct and trying to make me complicit in it,” the judge exclaimed incredulously.

On the civil case involving the $454 million judgment against Trump, he now has 10 days to secure the bond, and two people with knowledge of his finances said he should be able to, though doing so will effectively drain much of his cash. To obtain the bond — a promise from an outside company that it will cover his judgment if he ultimately loses the appeal and cannot pay — Trump will have to pay the company a fee and pledge about $200 million in cash and other investments as collateral.

In a statement, Trump said he would “abide by the decision” and either post a bond or put up the money himself. He added that the appellate court’s decision to reduce the bond “shows how ridiculous and outrageous” the $454 million judgment against him is.

While the court, the Appellate Division in Manhattan, did not rule directly on the merits of Trump’s appeal, its ruling suggests that some of the judges could be sympathetic to Trump’s case, legal experts said. The $175 million bond is roughly the amount Trump’s lawyers had argued was the maximum penalty he could have possibly owed, a potential sign that the court believes the $454 million judgment was too steep.

A spokesperson for New York Attorney General Letitia James noted that Trump was “still facing accountability for his staggering fraud” and that the judgment “still stands.”

Advertisement

But Trump’s legal team celebrated the ruling. “The ruling today represents a great first step towards the ultimate reversal of a baseless and reckless judgment,” said Christopher Kise, one of his lawyers.

Trump has repeatedly attacked James and the trial judge, Arthur Engoron, as politically biased Democrats leading a witch hunt against him.

After Monday’s hearing, Trump held a news conference at 40 Wall St., a crucial property in his portfolio and one that James signaled her intent to seize if Trump did not post bond.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.