Revving up the Downeaster

Businesses have grown around stations. The train was extended to Brunswick. And even after the pandemic ridership has continued to break records — though Quinn said patterns have changed, with travel more spread out across the Downeaster’s five round trips every day.

The idea of state-subsidized passenger train service between Boston and Portland was controversial in the 1990s, when critics feared it would be a big waste of Maine taxpayers’ money. Now the Downeaster train is so established, said Patricia Quinn, who runs the Maine state authority that funds the 146-mile route from North Station, that “people now can’t imagine what life was like without it.”

Advertisement

Quinn spoke with me last week about where the service, now in its 23rd year, goes from here. She outlined a couple of potential improvements on the horizon: Moving the station in Portland to a better location closer to downtown; adding a stop in Falmouth; installing a second platform at the Wells station; extending the train about 50 miles from Brunswick east to Rockland; making adjustments to the tracks and signals to allow higher speeds; and adding a train that would allow people in southern Maine to commute to Portland in the morning, which is not possible with its current schedule.

Noting that 86 percent of the trips on the Downeaster were either to or from Boston, Quinn also said they were exploring ways to make the connection more seamless for travelers who want to go from Maine to points south of Boston.

Some of those are longer term projects. But Quinn was optimistic that the extension to Rockland would happen this summer, when tourist traffic clogs Route 1 and an alternative would be most useful. The state of Maine owns the tracks.

”We see it as an important corridor,” she said. “It’s a state-owned asset that’s underutilized.”

Advertisement

In the summer, she said, “it’s an area where it can easily take you three hours to drive.”

On the southern end, Quinn said the Northern New England Passenger Rail Authority was exploring whether they could make it possible to swipe onto the T with Downeaster tickets, so that riders who were continuing south could get onto the Orange Line and go to Back Bay without having to figure out how to buy tickets at the station. Although it’s not exactly new anymore, the Downeaster still has a bit of the vibe of a start-up in growth mode. Perhaps that’s because plenty of people in Maine actually do remember what it was like before, so there’s more appreciation for how expanding the service could benefit them.”

The Downeaster started off as an experiment, and it’s been so tremendously rewarding that it’s transformed the way people think about travel,” Quinn said. “It’s transformed communities.”

This is an excerpt from Are we there yet?, a Globe Opinion newsletter about the future of transportation in the region. Sign up to get it in your inbox a day early.

Alan Wirzbicki is Globe deputy editor for editorials. He can be reached at alan.wirzbicki@globe.com.