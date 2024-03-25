Mass. Congolese community decries Trump’s harmful calumny

The Congolese community of Massachusetts, like any other, consists of individuals seeking better lives for themselves and their families, contributing positively to the society in which they reside — good, law-abiding citizens. We strongly denounce the unfounded and harmful characterization of Congolese immigrants as criminals or prison escapees that Donald Trump made on Fox News in February. Trump said, “We have people coming in from everywhere. They’re coming in from the Congo. They interviewed some people last night. ‘Where are you from?’ ‘Congo.’ ‘Where did you live?’ ‘Prison.’ They’re emptying out their prisons into our country.”

Such statements are not only factually incorrect but also deeply offensive, perpetuating stereotypes that fuel division and hatred. It is essential to challenge and reject any narratives that seek to dehumanize or marginalize groups of people based on their nationality or any other characteristic. We believe in the dignity of all individuals and the importance of fostering a society that values diversity, encourages understanding, and promotes unity. We call upon leaders and individuals alike to speak out against such harmful rhetoric and to work toward creating a more inclusive world through embracing diversity of ideas and origins and respecting all norms and cultural consideration.