We need to respond to front-line providers’ mental health needs

Elissa Ely’s March 18 op-ed, “The pharmacist and the amaryllis,” is a well-reasoned call for common decency in the public sphere. But it highlights something else: the need for a coordinated, public, and ongoing response to the mental health needs of front-line health care workers, who have been conditioned throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and post-pandemic years to absorb “complaint and abuse.”

Burnout rates among health care workers have resulted in persistent staffing shortages in pharmacies, nursing homes, and primary care practices. Lack of support and treatment of the health care workforce’s mental health needs makes it harder to recruit and retain skilled workers, which has long-term consequences for the Commonwealth’s ability to deliver quality health care.