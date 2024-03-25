Surrounded by plastics we have to break free of

While it is great that some municipalities have passed ordinances that ban certain items and promote a more sustainable way of life, that doesn’t help much if the rest of the state doesn’t follow along. What is needed to really make a difference is statewide legislation. There are several bills in the Legislature that address the items that state Senator Jason Lewis and Representative Michelle Ciccolo, cochairs of the Zero Waste Caucus, have listed. I hope that all our legislators and Governor Maura Healey recognize the importance of the plastics problem and enact these bills into law ASAP.

Re “The state’s plastics problem” (Op-ed, March 18): Anybody who spends time walking in the city or in nature, especially along the coast, will experience firsthand that single-use plastic bottles and packaging are everywhere. As a result of this worrisome pollution, plastic particles are present in animals’ bodies and our own.

Cities’ and towns’ efforts are laudable, but we need statewide legislation

Michaela Nielsen

Quincy





Single-use products are the least of our plastics worries

The op-ed “The state’s plastics problem,” while well-intentioned, propagates the plastic recycling myth that society is willfully hiding behind. Promoting the elimination of single-use plastic implies that the use of non-single-use plastic is acceptable and manageable. It isn’t.

First off, plastic recycling, as the authors point out, captures only 10 percent of the problem. Further, that 10 percent is only recyclable a few times and then it becomes the same problem. Glass and metal can be recycled over and over again; plastic cannot. Eventually your plastic bottle becomes a lawn chair, a flower pot, or the sweater on your back — all products that are going nowhere but back into the environment in some harmful form.

There is only one solution and one saying that works when discussing the future of plastic: Don’t use.

Tim Lauer

Orillia, Ontario

The writer is a member of the Orillia City Council.