What’s behind all these dead whales? Some activists, falsely, blame offshore wind turbines.

Their massive carcasses are carried in by the current, bearing the marks of trauma and decay. Scientists say the causes of death are generally clear: most often, whales are either tangled in fishing gear and unable to swim or feed, or sometimes are hit by ships or succumb to disease.

Up and down the east coast, seemingly as steady as the tide, dead whales are washing ashore. So far this year, three endangered North Atlantic right whales have been found dead — two in Georgia and one on Martha’s Vineyard. Another seven humpback and five other large whales have been found, too, according to a federal count.

Those findings haven’t stopped opponents of renewable energy projects and fossil fuel interests from spreading misinformation about the whale deaths as part of their work to obstruct clean energy policies, according to research from Brown University’s Climate Lab. The researchers found a vast web of anti-offshore wind organizations are connected by groups with innocuous names — the American Coalition for Ocean Protection, Save Right Whales, and the Save the Whales Coalition — that were either founded by a libertarian think tank or have members that routinely oppose climate policy.

The Save the Whales Coalition is made up, for instance, of The Heartland Institute, a conservative think tank that received funding from the fossil fuel industry in the past and now does not disclose its donors, and the Committee for a Constructive Tomorrow (CFACT). Both groups publish works denying the scientific consensus around climate change. Its third member, the American Coalition for Ocean Protection (ACOP), was founded by David Stevenson, who, as a director at a libertarian think tank called the Caesar Rodney Institute, has led opposition to offshore wind up and down the east coast. ACOP, in turn, serves as an umbrella organization to which many grassroots offshore wind opposition groups belong.

The stakes are high. If these forces are successful in helping to turn the public against clean energy, scientists and advocates say a key component in fighting climate change, more offshore wind, might be delayed. And that, in turn, could put the whales further at risk by allowing for the oceans to heat even more. Already, whales following prey into cooler Canadian waters died in large numbers before the country imposed restrictions on vessel speed and fishing in areas frequented by whales.

A North Atlantic right whale was spotted off Provincetown, Mass., breaching the water. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

“It is kind of the great upside down, where the people who are attacking the turbines say they care about climate change and the whales so passionately that we have to stop building the very same tool that we need to get off of the fossil fuels,” said Timmons Roberts, a professor of environmental studies and sociology at Brown University, who oversaw the report.

In the report, students from Brown, under Roberts’ direction, created a comprehensive map, showing links among right-wing think tanks and grassroots anti-offshore wind activity, using disclosures on public websites, social media, and information in lawsuits and news articles.

In response, Heartland Institute President James Taylor told the Globe the Brown climate lab would “sacrifice thousands upon thousands of iconic marine animals ... to engage in climate virtue signaling.”

The Brown report found Heartland Institute and others falsely claimed the whales, as well as dolphins, are dying because noises generated by sonar mapping for offshore wind development are disorienting them. And they do so, often, by coordinating with local grassroots organizations that play on the public’s affinity for whales.

The Brown researchers also found the pro-whale crusaders use the same flyers, social media posts, and sometimes lawyers.

Earlier this year, the federal government rolled out a strategy to promote offshore wind while minimizing harm to whales, especially the North Atlantic right whale, of which there are around 360 remaining. The steps proposed by the federal Bureau of Ocean and Energy Management and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration included avoiding new leases in areas critical for right whales, creating standards to limit underwater noise during offshore wind development, and increasing monitoring of the whales and their prey.

The new strategy “leverages the best available scientific information to inform offshore wind management decisions while conserving and recovering the species,” said Janet Coit, NOAA Fisheries assistant administrator.

Experts from both federal agencies said they are prioritizing the whales, and will be constantly monitoring their status and tweaking regulations as needed to protect them.

“At this point, there is no scientific evidence that noise resulting from offshore wind site characterization surveys could potentially cause whale deaths,” NOAA said on a website dedicated to questions about whales and wind. “There are no known links between large whale deaths and ongoing offshore wind activities.”

None of this has stopped the false narrative that offshore wind is to blame for dead whales.

A deceased female North Atlantic right whale near Joseph Sylvia State Beach on Martha's Vineyard, Mass., was discovered on Jan. 28. Credit: Woods Hole Oceanographic/NOAA Permit # 24359.

That played out in late January, when a right whale known to researchers as whale #5120 washed ashore near Joseph Sylvia State Beach on Martha’s Vineyard. There were clear signs of a potential cause of death: a rope entangled near the whale’s tail. Because of harsh weather, experts from NOAA Fisheries and the International Fund for Animal Welfare, which responds to stranded marine mammals in the area, weren’t able to perform a necropsy right away.

Nonetheless, almost immediately, the seeds of a conspiracy took root online. In a Facebook post shared nearly 600 times, an antiwind activist named Rachel Rothe wrote that people shouldn’t trust what they saw in the media about the presence of a rope. “They say it was a rope entanglement near the whale’s tail, and yet … this eyewitness shared a different perspective of what she saw with her own eyes,” wrote Rothe, attaching screenshots of texts claiming the damage to the whale’s tail was from being hauled onto the beach post-mortem.

In another post, Rothe wrote, “2 biggest construction projects the Atlantic has ever known are ongoing within 14 miles of the Vineyard - not to mention cable laying even closer and extensive sonar survey work for the many projects in the pipeline. But nothing to see here folks- nothing to see here.”

The Vineyard Wind project is currently under construction 15 miles south of Martha’s Vineyard, and other projects are planned for the area.

As it bounced around the internet, with others reposting with comments about “NOAA corruption” and “wind power hurts whales,” biologists from nine organizations completed the initial necropsy. Not only were they able to point to a likely cause — chronic entanglement — but they were also able to trace the ropes back to a source — Maine — thanks to the purple markings on it.

A section of the rope found entangled on the right whale had a purple zip tie nub. NOAA Fisheries

But still, the post gained steam, with Facebook users calling NOAA liars and saying federal officials were covering up the role of offshore wind. The posts appeared on individual users’ pages and groups, including Protect Our Coast, NJ, which opposes offshore wind in New Jersey and, according to Brown researchers, has entered partnerships with think tanks that receive money from the fossil fuel industry and its allies.

And Rothe, who made the original post, was previously hired to design a billboard for Protect Our Coast, NJ, and a group called Defend Brigantine Beach, another organization identified in the Brown University report. “Dear Ocean, we’ll fight for you,” said the billboard on Route 30 in Atlantic City, displaying a whale’s tail on one side and an image of offshore wind turbines with the words “Stop Offshore Wind” on the other.

Rothe did not respond to interview requests.

To those who have spent their careers studying right whales, the necropsy findings weren’t a surprise. “We know exactly what’s killing right whales,” said Kenney. “There has never been a conclusive necropsy done on a right whale that was older than one year where the findings were [anything] other than ‘died by entanglement,’ ‘died by ship collision.’”

And while the current spate of dead whales is troubling, it’s also not new. NOAA has been tracking unusually high deaths for humpback whales since 2016, and for North Atlantic right whales since 2017 — before offshore wind development began.

That said, offshore wind development isn’t risk-free for whales, said Jessica Redfern, associate vice president of ocean conservation science at the New England Aquarium. She and other scientists studying the potential impacts of offshore wind are watching to see if the development forces them to change migration paths, and whether the noise from construction could hamper a mother’s ability to nurse her calf or cause stress. And they’re watching what wind development might do to the whales’ prey.

But based on current scientific knowledge, Redfern said the best step is to move forward with offshore wind, especially as the impacts of climate change, including extreme ocean warming, appear to be worsening.

“I start from the premise that we have to reduce climate change,” said Redfern. “I do want to see offshore wind develop — I just want to make sure it’s done in the right way.”

Sabrina Shankman can be reached at sabrina.shankman@globe.com. Follow her @shankman.