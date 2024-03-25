Israeli company transforming trash into new type of plastic eyes Massachusetts for recycling plant

UBQ Materials, an Israel-based start-up company, says it can transform regular household trash — from stale half-eaten muffins in plastic wrap to food-soiled Tupperware — into a new type of plastic-like material. The company plans to build an industrial-scale recycling facility in the United States within the next three years.

MARLBOROUGH — Neither Massachusetts’ high taxes, its expensive cost of living, nor its aging workforce has deterred one start-up company’s ambition to build its first US-based industrial recycling plant in Massachusetts. Why?

“Massachusetts is at the top [of the list],” said Jack Tato Bigio, cofounder and co-CEO of UBQ Materials, a new type of chemical recycling company that uses hard-to-recycle or difficult-to-compost items for its product.

Massachusetts disposed of about 6 million tons of waste in 2022, according to the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection. Though the state produces less trash than larger and more populous states, space in its landfills is dwindling, and many are near capacity. Massachusetts also has a goal to reduce waste to 4 million tons per year by the end of the decade, a decrease of 30 percent compared to 2018 levels. Just under half of the state’s garbage is exported to other states including New Hampshire, New York, and Alabama.

Landfills are the third-largest source of human-related methane emissions in the United States, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Methane is a particularly potent climate-warming pollutant because it traps more heat than carbon dioxide, although it doesn’t linger as long in the atmosphere.

Massachusetts is the right place to build a new recycling technology, UBQ company leaders said, because it has a lot of trash, high costs to get rid of it, and regulatory goals to reduce all that garbage.

“Those things are the tailwinds that support being here as opposed to being somewhere else,” said David Biderman a consultant for the Israeli company.

Bigio, the co-CEO, spent several days on his US scouting mission: The company courted Massachusetts government officials, including climate chief Melissa Hoffer, toured solid waste facilities, and asked state regulators what environmental permits might be required to build. At a small recycling industry conference at a Best Western in Marlborough this week, Bigio and Biderman manned a booth where they mingled with area companies, lawyers, and regulators.

UBQ Materials' plant in the Netherlands. UBQ Materials

UBQ has developed a new type of chemical recycling process in which regular household waste is sorted, broken down, and run through a chemical reactor. In the end, they get a material that is plastic-like but is about two-thirds organic materials.

Glass and metal are first removed from the garbage. Then, the garbage — ideally about two-thirds of organic materials and about a third of plastics — is shredded and broken down. Once it’s pummeled into tiny bits, the material goes into the company’s chemical reactor, where the wet bits of garbage are heated at about 400 degrees (a relatively low temperature compared to other types of chemical recycling).

The combination of heat, pressure, oxygen, water that’s extracted from the organic matter, and the garbage itself is used to create chemical and physical reactions that break the garbage down into tiny particles: sugars, fats, fibers, collagens, and bits of plastic.

Finally, this material is reassembled into greenish-brown pellets, that when dry, slightly disintegrate in your hand if you squeeze them hard enough. The “thermoplastic” pellets look strikingly similar to rabbit feed.

UBQ's chemical recycling process finishes with a material that is plastic-like and about two-thirds organic materials. UBQ Materials

Those pellets can be fed through existing industrial machines, UBQ leaders said, and can be combined with other plasticto make anything from a McDonald’s food tray to a clothes hanger. UBQ’s thermoplastic could hypothetically replace “virgin” plastic, or new plastic made from petrochemicals. But so far, most of UBQ’s customers are using only a small proportion of the material in their final plastic products. Using the material can cut a company’s carbon footprint when creating plastic products.

UBQ opened its first industrial-scale plant in the Netherlands at the end of last year, which currently employs 67 people and can process about 110,000 tons of garbage per year. Biderman said a US plant would likely be of a similar size; in addition to Massachusetts, the company is also considering other northeastern states.

Massachusetts officials did not comment on the conversations they’ve had with UBQ, but Brie Bristol, director of communications for the Massachusetts Executive Office of Economic Development, said in a statement that Governor Maura Healey’s administration aims to foster an environment where businesses can thrive, “especially businesses that join in our fight against climate change.”

But some environmental advocates warn that recycling — particularly chemical recycling — can sometimes distract from the larger need to reduce plastic consumption overall.

Many environmental advocates say reduction, not new recycling methods, is what Massachusetts should focus on.

Jenny Gitlitz, director of solutions to plastic pollution for Beyond Plastics, an environmental advocacy group, said that chemical recycling promotes the idea that cutting back on consumption is not necessary. That’s a convenient narrative, she said, for the oil and gas industry that has resisted a global transition toward renewable energy and pushed the importance of petroleum in creating plastic.

“They’re trying to convince the public that: ‘We’ve got this,’ ” Gitlitz said. “They don’t want their profits to go down.”

Although UBQ says its plants do not produce greenhouse gas emissions or waste, she said Massachusetts regulators ought to exercise caution when permitting any type of chemical recycling facility.

“I would urge them to do their homework,” Gitlitz said.

Mechanical recycling — or sorting, cleaning, and grinding plastics for reuse — is the most common form of plastic recycling, but it’s also expensive and labor-intensive. And it’s largely been a failure: Only about 10 percent of plastic that’s generated in the United States is recycled, according to the EPA. That compares to more than two-thirds of paper and a quarter of glass.

Janet Domenitz, executive director for MASSPIRG, a public interest and environmental advocacy group, said that new laws could do more to attack the state’s waste problem than new recycling technologies. Much of the state’s garbage could be recycled or composted with traditional methods if stronger policies or incentives were in place, she said, such as including single-use water bottles and energy drink bottles in the state’s bottle return program, implementing better recycling sorting programs, and expanding compost programs.

A huge proportion of household trash is made up of organic materials, which UBQ relies on for its processing. But those organic items ought to be composted, not combined with plastics, Domenitz said.

“I don’t want to be anti-innovation,” Domenitz said, adding, “This is an enabler of throwing away more crap.”

She called the idea of transforming household garbage into another type of plastic “a nightmare” for the circular economy because organic material would not be composted, and instead may eventually end up in a landfill.

Company officials say that UBQ is filling a need and only accepts materials at “the end of the line.” UBQ takes food contaminated with plastic that cannot be composted, and they take plastic that is contaminated with food that cannot easily be recycled. In other words, they take the stuff that has nowhere else to go.

But, Bigio, the co-CEO, acknowledges that UBQ’s materials could still ultimately end up in a landfill. For example, if McDonald’s tosses a tray made from UBQ materials into the garbage after it breaks, instead of into the recycling bin, it could go to the landfill.

“Look, the system is the system,” Bigio said. “We cannot really change the whole system. What we can do is come up with something that is a much better alternative … with a positive impact.”

Erin Douglas can be reached at erin.douglas@globe.com. Follow her @erinmdouglas23.