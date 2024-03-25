NCAA Tournament: Who is playing at TD Garden on Thursday and when?

The men’s Sweet 16 kicks off at TD Garden on Thursday night and local college hoops fans will be treated to a replay of the 2023 championship game, featuring the last standing New England school.

Top overall seed UConn hosts No. 5 seed San Diego State, which defeated Yale, 85-57, Sunday night, at 7:30 p.m. It is a rematch of last year’s title bout, which the Huskies won, 76-59, to capture their fifth national championship.

The game will be broadcast on TBS and truTV and called by Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, and Stan Van Gundy, with Andy Katz serving as sideline reporter. The Huskies cruised into the Sweet 16 with a pair of dominant wins: 91-52 over Stetson, and 75-58 against Northwestern.