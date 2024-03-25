NCAA Tournament: Who is playing at TD Garden on Thursday and when?

The men’s Sweet 16 kicks off at TD Garden on Thursday night and local college hoops fans will be treated to a replay of the 2023 championship game, featuring the last standing New England school.
Top overall seed UConn hosts No. 5 seed San Diego State, which defeated Yale, 85-57, Sunday night, at 7:30 p.m. It is a rematch of last year’s title bout, which the Huskies won, 76-59, to capture their fifth national championship.
The game will be broadcast on TBS and truTV and called by Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, and Stan Van Gundy, with Andy Katz serving as sideline reporter. The Huskies cruised into the Sweet 16 with a pair of dominant wins: 91-52 over Stetson, and 75-58 against Northwestern.
The second regional semifinal will pit second-seeded Iowa State and third-seeded Illinois. It will also air on TBS and truTV with the same announcing crew. Illinois got past Morehead State (85-69) and Duquesne (89-63), while Iowa State took down South Dakota State (82-65) and Washington State (67-58).
The winners face off in the regional final — the Elite Eight — on Saturday. The game time of the East final, which will be 6 p.m. or later, will be announced Thursday night.
The other regional semifinals are being held in Los Angeles, Dallas, and Detroit.
The men’s Final Four is April 6 in Phoenix, followed by the national championship game on April 8.
Boston last hosted a regional in 2018, when Jalen Brunson and Villanova came to town and stomped Texas Tech. In the 2012 Elite Eight, Jared Sullinger and Ohio State defeated top-seeded Syracuse at TD Garden.
Brendan Kurie can be reached at brendan.kurie@globe.com.