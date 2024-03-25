Celtics at Hawks: Boston could clinch the No. 1 seed and make it 10 wins in a row

Boston (57-14) needs one victory to mathematically nail down first place for the playoffs. Another win would give the team its most victories since the 2008-09 team went 62-20. Here’s your look at the standings.

With the Celtics flying high, headed to Atlanta on a nine-game win streak, could Dejounte Murray and Co. once again jolt their systems? We’ll see tonight.

Last season, the Hawks scared the Celtics in the first round of the playoffs before Boston rallied and advanced.

Monday’s game is the first of a two-game series in Atlanta. The Celtics won the first two games this season against the Hawks — 113-103 on Nov. 26 and 125-117 on Feb. 7, both played in Boston. The Celtics have a seven-game winning streak against the Hawks.

Jrue Holiday is out again for the Celtics. He told the Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach on Saturday that he’s experiencing “dead arm” after getting whacked during a win over the Wizards last weekend. There’s no timetable for Holiday’s return, but the Celtics have plenty of cushion to allow their point guard to rest.

Xavier Tillman (left knee swelling) and Derrick White (right hand sprain) are both questionable to play Monday. Here’s your preview.

When: Monday, 7:30 p.m.

Where: State Farm Arena, Atlanta

TV, radio: NBA TV, NBCSB, WBZ-FM 98.5

Line: Boston -12. O/U: 225.0.

CELTICS

Season record: 57-14. vs. spread: 39-30, 2 pushes. Over/under: 35-36

Last 10 games: 9-1. vs. spread: 8-2. Over/under: 6-4

HAWKS

Season record: 31-39. vs. spread: 24-46. Over/under: 37-32, 1 push

Last 10 games: 5-5. vs. spread: 5-5. Over/under: 5-5

TEAM STATISTICS

Points per game: Boston 121.2, Atlanta 119.2

Points allowed per game: Boston 109.4, Atlanta 120.7

Field goal percentage: Boston .486, Atlanta .464

Opponent field goal percentage: Boston .453, Atlanta .494

3-point percentage: Boston .391, Atlanta .363

Opponent 3-point percentage: Boston .348, Atlanta .384

Stat of the day: Sam Hauser has 20 threes in the last three games — the most in such a span in Boston history. The previous record holder was Jayson Tatum with 19, who set that record in January.

Notes: Atlanta (31-39) is No. 10 in the Eastern Conference. The Hawks are 5 ½ games ahead of the Nets and only 2 ½ games behind the No. 9 Bulls. But if Atlanta aspires to catch Chicago, it needs to overcome a difficult schedule. The Hawks play four home games over the next six days, with two against Boston and single games against the Portland Trail Blazers and the Bucks. ... Atlanta reserve Bruno Fernando scored a career-high 25 points and had six rebounds on Saturday in a 132-91 home win over the Charlotte Hornets. ... Fernando’s effort was the latest in a series of nice games for the physical power forward. He has earned more minutes in the absence of Onyeka Okongwu, who missed 13 games with a toe injury and was held out of Saturday’s game for load management. ... The Hawks continue to be consumed by injuries. Starters Trae Young, Jalen Johnson and Saddiq Bey all missed Saturday’s game. The team has not said when it expects Young to return; he has missed 14 games. ... Dejounte Murray has scored 29 and 28 points in his past two games. He was 7-of-9 shooting on 3-pointers against Charlotte and had 12 assists with seven rebounds.

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her @k8tmac.