Chris Sale, wearing No. 51, finds a sense of renewal with Braves

Of course, that preference is practical rather than a sign of lament about changing organizations. Thanks to the December trade in which the Sox sent him to Atlanta for Vaughn Grissom , Sale, who lives in Naples and could drive between his home and the Red Sox’ spring training facility in less than 30 minutes, added roughly an hour each way to his commute to and from CoolToday Park with his new team.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Every day this spring training, Chris Sale has contemplated his former baseball residence. After seven seasons with the Red Sox, the notion of heading into camp with his former team has seemed almost irresistible during the buildup to his first season with Atlanta.

“I logged over 1200 miles a week,” said Sale. “I was basically driving from my house [in Florida] to Connecticut once a week. My Uber career is calling when I’m done [playing] and I think I should be a five-star ride.”

That status can wait. There is a sense of renewal about Sale in his first year in a new organization. He joined Atlanta not as the pitcher who fought unsuccessfully to remain healthy with the Sox for the past five seasons, not as the lefthander upon whom the team’s fortunes rely.

Instead, on an Atlanta club that won 104 games last year, he’s a complementary player on a loaded roster that features stars at nearly every turn. Moreover, Sale has enjoyed as healthy a stretch he’s had in years. He followed a strong finishing kick for the Sox in the regular season with a healthy offseason and spring — a succession of boxes that he hadn’t checked consecutively since 2017-18.

Days before his 35th birthday, there is a sense of rejuvenation for Sale — something he sought, starting with a new uniform number. Though the No. 41 has been retired by his current team in honor of Hall of Famer Eddie Mathews, Sale had already resolved to change uniform numbers — and selected No. 51 to honor Randy Johnson, a pitching hero from his childhood.

“I wanted to have a new number just [for a] clean slate,” said Sale. “And this was this was an easy choice.”

That’s not to suggest Sale has severed ties with the Sox. He spoke, as he did throughout his final years in Boston, of the pinnacles and valleys he experienced with the Sox — as well as the unwavering support through both.

“I spent way too much time over there just to cut it off,” said Sale. “I had a Super Bowl party at my house and there was a bunch of [Red Sox] guys over there. I’ve texted with [Sox manager Alex Cora] probably a handful of times already. It’s not just baseball players playing baseball together. These are people you have relationships with. I’ve still got a lot of love and respect for all those guys over there. They were there in my corner when I needed them the most. I’ll always appreciate that. And I’ll never take that for granted.”

His commute might be longer in Spring Training, but Chris Sale is happy to be staring anew with the Braves. Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Even so, Sale is excited for what is in front of him. On Monday, in his final tune-up before the start of the regular season, Sale worked three scoreless innings against the Twins with six strikeouts. He looked particularly dominant in his final inning, sitting at 94-95 miles per hour with his trademark, panic-inducing slider. He concluded the spring with a 3.07 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 14⅔ Grapefruit League innings.

It was a promising display for a pitcher who will be pitching for a team with very real World Series aspirations. Does that level of preseason expectation seem to be in a different realm from what he’d experienced in his final few years with the Red Sox?

“With respect to Boston and them, that’s not really where my focus is at,” said Sale. “I don’t want to get too into the weeds with where they’re at because that’s not my house anymore. I don’t need to fix the plumbing. What I will say is I’m excited for this opportunity. I’m excited to be on a young team that has high expectations and a lot of energy, a lot of life. It makes me feel younger. Just, I’m excited to be here.

“Obviously I grew up in the South, so the Braves were a big team on TV all the time. Those ‘90s teams were one of the best in the league. So, just being around that a lot as like when I was young and being able to wear this uniform now, I appreciate it. I respect it and I’m excited for that opportunity.”

