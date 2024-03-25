Score! Penguins recover stolen Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads

The bobbleheads have been recovered. Repeat: The bobbleheads have been recovered.

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced Monday they had secured the truckload of stolen Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads they had planned to give out at their March 14 game. They were unable when the shipment was stolen after arriving in California.

Jagr, 52 and still playing in his native Czechia, had his No. 68 retired by the team last month.