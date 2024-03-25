fb-pixelScore! Penguins recover stolen Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads Skip to main content
Score! Penguins recover stolen Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads

By Jon Couture Globe correspondent,Updated March 25, 2024, 1 hour ago
Jaromir Jagr had his banner raised to the rafters at Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena on Feb. 18.Justin Berl/Getty

The bobbleheads have been recovered. Repeat: The bobbleheads have been recovered.

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced Monday they had secured the truckload of stolen Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads they had planned to give out at their March 14 game. They were unable when the shipment was stolen after arriving in California.

Jagr, 52 and still playing in his native Czechia, had his No. 68 retired by the team last month.

The Penguins said in a statement it was “notified last week that a special cargo recovery team negotiated the return of the stolen property to a secure warehouse located in Ontario, Calif.”

Their announcement coincided with the truck arriving in Pittsburgh, though the bobbleheads are not expected at their PPG Paints Arena until sometime “within the next week.”

Plans are for the bobbleheads to begin being given out when the Penguins host the Tampa Bay Lightning on April 6. The team gave vouchers to those who were at the March 14 game

