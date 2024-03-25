Report: Cornerback Myles Bryant departs Patriots for free-agent deal with Texans

Myles Bryant won’t be back with the Patriots. The free-agent cornerback has agreed to a one-year deal with the Texans, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Bryant appeared a depth option going into last season, his fourth with the Patriots since they signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2020, but a cavalcade of injuries and roster shuffling forced him into a leading role. He played 74.8 percent of the team’s defensive snaps last season, fourth-highest on the team and tops among cornerbacks, and finished with 65 solo tackles, one interception, and seven passes defensed.

Bryant also was New England’s primary punt returner last season, averaging 15 yards on 15 runbacks.