Meet the 2024 Red Sox: A player-by-player look at the roster

Here’s a look at the players who will attempt to outperform the low expectations that hover over the team, which finished last in the American League East the past two seasons.

After spending the last two months in Florida training and playing exhibition games, the Red Sox open the 2024 regular season in Seattle late Thursday night.

1B Triston Casas

He turned 24 in January, and that reality might be a scary one for the rest of the league. Casas was the Sox’ best hitter in the second half of the season and is already viewed as a franchise pillar for the present and future.

2B Vaughn Grissom

Acquired from the Braves in the Chris Sale trade last offseason, Grissom will begin the season on the injured list with a nagging groin, likely out until late April. Grissom has excellent bat-to-ball skills and the hope is that he can be a fixture at second for years to come.

2B Enmanuel Valdez

With Grissom on the IL, Valdez will get a good amount of time at second, likely in a platoon role. He can certainly impact the baseball at the plate, but the glove is still a big question mark.

With Vaughn Grissom opening the season on the IL, Enmanuel Valdez will get a shot at second base. Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

INF Pablo Reyes

He can play up the middle, and the Red Sox have mentioned that he could see some time at first base.

SS Trevor Story

He’s finally healthy, and a healthy Story at shortstop every day will help the Sox. It wouldn’t be bold to bet that he will be an All-Star this year.

3B Rafael Devers

He added another Silver Slugger to his resume last year, but there’s still more in the tank offensively, which is scary. Devers, the Sox’ $300-million man, lowered his hands this offseason in an attempt to catch up with velocity, and it paid off during the spring. A full year of Story at shortstop should help Devers, who struggled defensively last season.

INF/OF Bobby Dalbec

There should probably be a “Free Dalbec” sign in Fenway this year. Dalbec, who was close to being traded last season, is still here, offering the Sox power and defensive versatility.

Catchers

Connor Wong

Pitchers enjoy throwing to Wong because of his game-calling ability. In his second full season in the big leagues, Wong will get most of the reps behind the dish.

Connor Wong (left) and Reese McGuire (right), shown at Spring Training with catching instructor Jason Varitek, are back as the Red Sox' catching combination. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Reese McGuire

He will claim a lot of the backup role this season. McGuire has solid bat-to-ball skills but can hurt the club behind the dish.

Outfielders

RF Wilyer Abreu

The Sox are high on Abreu, and believe he will handle right field well. We’ll see.

LF/DH Masataka Yoshida

He’s tough to watch in the field, which is why he will get a lot of time at DH, a position the Sox said they would like to platoon. His numbers are solid offensively, but as a DH? Not so much.

OF Rob Refsnyder

He’ll start the season on the injured list, which will give the Sox more time to manage their logjam in the outfield. Refsnyder’s value comes in his ability to hit lefties and play all three outfield positions.

OF Jarren Duran

He had a breakout season last year and should take another leap this season. Duran is the Sox’ most electric athlete, and you certainly feel his impact in that fashion.

OF Ceddanne Rafaela

The most polarizing Red Sox prospect in recent memory. Rafaela cracked the Sox’ Opening Day roster following a good spring, but the regular season will be the real test. His swing is long and he has a tendency to chase, but his athleticism makes up for a lot of his flaws. He will get some time at second with the injury to Grissom. But his true value comes in center field where the Sox believe he can win a Gold Glove.

OF Tyler O’Neill

Health is a huge question mark for O’Neill. When he plays, O’Neill is a really good player and could help the Sox both in the power and defense department. Yet he dealt with a nagging quad this spring, bringing back some of those health concerns.

Starting pitchers

RH Brayan Bello

He’s the Sox’ youngest Opening Day starter since Aaron Sele in 1995. Bello had a promising rookie campaign last year and the Sox rewarded him with a six-year $55 million contract extension. Bello, who doesn’t turn 25 until May, is visibly stronger this year, which the Sox believe will help him in the latter half of the year, when he struggled last season.

Nick Pivetta

He found himself last year after he was demoted to the bullpen. Pivetta is more aggressive in the zone and developed a sweeper. According to manager Alex Cora, Pivetta is a different pitcher now.

RH Tanner Houck

This seems like it’s Houck’s last chance to prove himself as a starter. Houck will need to throw strikes more often and keep his pitch count down. If he does that, the Sox might have something

RH Kutter Crawford

The metrics and stat goblins salivate over Crawford’s stuff. The Sox are hoping Crawford’s stuff will match up with results this season. He focused on his lower half as a means to maintain his endurance.

RH Garrett Whitlock

He will start the season on the injured list after undergoing hip surgery last year, but he could be back for the second or third turn through the rotation. The Sox brought him along slowly this spring. They will give him a chance to be a full-time starter but his future value might be in the bullpen.

Relievers

RH Kenley Jansen

He dealt with small injuries throughout the spring, beginning with a sore shoulder followed by back tightness. Jansen will likely need some time to get in the groove considering he missed most of the spring.

Kenley Jansen was banged up during Spring Training but is still slated to close for the Red Sox . . . if he's not traded. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

RH Chris Martin

Martin was the Sox’ best reliever last year, anchoring the back-end of the bullpen. If the Sox are out of contention by the deadline, Martin, along with Jansen, could be a trade piece for a contender.

RH Greg Weissert

The Sox are confident that Weissert, acquired in the Alex Verdugo trade, can fill the role of John Schreiber, who the Sox shipped to Kansas City in February.

LH Brennan Bernardino

He had a solid season last year. His deceptive delivery and mix of pitches makes him an effective reliever.

RH Justin Slaten

A Rule 5 draft guy, Slaten had a great spring. His upper 90s fastball gives the Sox something they lacked last year. If he can throw strikes, Slaten might be a steal.

RH Josh Winckowski

He came into camp battling for a rotation spot, but the Sox ultimately decided to keep him in a relief role. Winckowski’s pitches play up in the bullpen where he was effective in 2023.

RH Isaiah Campbell

He’s a righty who is dominant against lefties, and developed a two-seamer so he can be more effective against righties. Campbell will be a high-leverage reliever.

