Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houck’s unusual pregame approach, and other Red Sox thoughts

Other than the pitching coach and catcher, the pitcher is supposed to be left alone to contemplate the task at hand. Or something like that.

One of the unwritten rules of baseball is not to talk to the starting pitcher before the game.

Tanner Houck, a Midwesterner with the laid-back cool of a California surfer, doesn’t always see it that way. He prepared for a spring training start against the Yankees earlier this month by launching jump shots at the basketball hoop in the clubhouse and challenging Kenley Jansen to a game of HORSE.

Advertisement

“That’s just me,” Houck said after pitching well against New York. “Have some fun each day then go out there and do your job. Just build camaraderie in any way. It’s a long season. I’m always high energy.”

Houck played basketball at Collinsville (Ill.) High through his junior year before devoting himself to baseball.

Get 108 Stitches Receive the Globe's best reporting and commentary on the Red Sox every weekday. Enter Email Sign Up

“I realized my calling,” Houck said. “Baseball was definitely the right option. I started focusing on working out. I knew where I wanted to be and the sacrifices that had to be made. It was a tough decision at the time because I loved playing basketball.”

Houck said Cooper Criswell is the best hooper on the team. Not Jansen?

“He tries hard,” Houck said.

A few other observations on the Red Sox:

▪ Brayan Bello has a chance to be a very good pitcher. But let’s ease up with the “next Pedro” stuff.

Other than being Dominican and throwing with his right arm, the comparisons end there. There was one Pedro Martinez, a unique blend of intelligence, skill, and competitive fire.

Bello is 14-19 with a 4.37 ERA through his age-24 season. Martinez was 48-31, 3.39 through the same juncture en route to being a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Advertisement

Bello, or any other pitcher, would do well to be half as good as Martinez.

▪ The biggest knock on Kutter Crawford last season was that he recorded only 24 outs after the fifth inning. To succeed as a starter long term, he had to condition his body to go deeper into games.

Crawford gained 6 pounds in the offseason and added some bulk. At 6 feet 1 inch, Crawford is considered short for a righthander and needed to offset that with more size.

“He’s stronger. He has bigger legs. That was the main goal in the offseason, physicality,” manager Alex Cora said. “He understands what he needs to do to get to the next level. It’s maintaining the stuff from pitch 80-100.”

▪ There’s a decent chance Tyler Heineman, Mark Kolozsvary, and Roberto Perez won’t play for the Sox this season unless Connor Wong or Reese McGuire gets injured. All three are catchers expected to be with Triple A Worcester.

But the Sox see them as valuable players. All three are defensive-minded backstops who can handle a pitching staff and execute a game plan. As the Sox work to develop pitchers, catchers with that skill set are better than bat-first types such as Jorge Alfaro they had at Triple A last season.

“It’s a different group than in the past,” Cora said. “Don’t know if it was on purpose or not, but our catcher group had a different mind-set, more in tune to what we have to do to prevent runs.”

Advertisement

▪ The perpetually plain-spoken Nick Pivetta was asked his thoughts on the team’s new pitching program.

“It’s been really good,” he said. “Everybody’s got their own individual plan and what they do best as a pitcher. It’s about how we get to those pitches as quickly as possible and execute those pitches in the zone and get some swings and misses.

“I think the fundamental [aspect] is very strong and it allows guys to be free and compete. Hitting is extremely hard. It’s not an easy thing to do even though they make it look easy at times.

“So having confidence in the zone is very important.”

▪ Pivetta and Lucas Giolito were teammates in 2013 with the Gulf Coast League Nationals, who went 49-9. They also were teammates in High A in 2015 until Pivetta was traded to the Phillies on July 28 for Jonathan Papelbon.

“We had the same agent [Ryan Hamill of CAA] and worked out together,” Pivetta said. “I was really excited when [the Red Sox] traded for him. It’s nice to have one of my better friends around.”

▪ Second baseman Vaughn Grissom has been the invisible man in this camp, spending most of his time working behind the scenes because of groin and hamstring injuries.

That could change soon. Grissom was on the field Thursday going through an agility workout and was moving well. But with the Sox leaving Fort Myers on Sunday, he’ll likely stay in extended spring training for a bit before joining an affiliate to get at-bats.

Advertisement

It’s unlikely Grissom will play in a major league game until late April, and that could be optimistic.

▪ Last week’s column mentioned the auction of the player murals at old McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket. The top sellers were Carlton Fisk ($3,200), Roger Clemens ($2,900), Jim Rice ($2,600), and Wade Boggs ($1,900). An apparently huge fan of Oil Can Boyd dropped $2,500 on his mural. On the low end, Todd Benzinger fetched $100 and Steve Lyons $200.

Proceeds went to the city of Pawtucket and charities in the city.

▪ Tickets for the Red Sox Hall of Fame induction on May 29 at Fenway Park are on sale at redsox.com/fenwayhonors.

Trot Nixon, Papelbon, Dustin Pedroia, and front office pioneer Elaine Weddington Steward will be honored. There also will be a special presentation in honor of Tim and Stacy Wakefield.

The event is expected to start at 6:45 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the Red Sox Foundation.

This story originally appeared in Sunday Baseball Notes. Read the rest here.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him @PeteAbe.