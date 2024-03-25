Kyiv endures a third air attack in 5 days as Russia steps up bombardment of cities

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Multiple explosions were heard in Kyiv on Monday morning as a Russian attack hit the Ukrainian capital for the third time in five days, part of an apparent escalation of aerial bombardment of cities by the Kremlin’s forces as the war stretches into its third year with the front line largely stationary.

City authorities said a residential building was damaged in one district of the city. Debris from interceptions fell on various districts of the city during the daylight attack.

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said two women were injured.