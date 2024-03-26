Seven spring restaurant openings to get excited about

An expansion for Mamaleh’s : The Mamaleh’s team turns their closed Vincent’s space into a test kitchen and event space called Mamaleh’s Kibitz Corner . They’ll host private events and also offer experimental menus to the dining public (this means you!). They plan to debut with a vegan pop-up: reubens and Rachels, matzah ball soup, lox concoctions, and latkes. Visit Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Look for it in the coming weeks. 233 Cardinal Medeiros Ave., Cambridge, www.mamalehs.com

Spring is here — at least that’s the rumor — and with it comes an influx of restaurant openings, fresh and new. Here are seven of the most tantalizing, from an experimental restaurant from Mamaleh’s Jewish deli to unusual pastries from an all-star duo.

A star chef gets an Encore: James Beard award-winner Michael Schlow became a Boston legend with downtown power spot Radius, which closed in 2013. He’ll return to the local upscale dining scene with Seamark Seafood & Cocktails and cocktail bar Old Wives Tale at Encore Boston Harbor with what he calls a pier-to-plate menu. An early look reveals lobster spaghetti fra diavolo, spicy seafood stew, and a classic Maine lobster roll (yep, with mayo). He’ll also serve his notorious Schlowburger, topped with cheddar, crispy onions, and horseradish. It opens on Friday, April 12. 1 Broadway, Everett, www.seamarkencore.com

Lobster bisque from Seamark at the Encore. Handout

Pastries with pedigree: Monica Glass, once named Best New Pastry Chef by Food & Wine, teams up with prolific restaurateur Ken Oringer (Coppa, Faccia e Faccia, Little Donkey, Toro) to open Verveine Cafe & Bakery within the next few weeks. Glass comes from Gotham Bar & Grill and Le Bernardin in New York City. She got her start alongside Oringer as a pastry chef at Clio. Hopefully they’ll recreate the magic at this 24-seat spot, serving next-level treats like fried strawberry chamomile doughnuts, fudgy purple ube brownies, black sesame croissants, and kimchi egg cheddar danishes. 298 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge, www.verveinecafe.com

Sophisticated Italian from an acclaimed chef: Jody Adams (Rialto at the Charles Hotel) returns to grand hotel dining with La Padrona at the glam Raffles Hotel & Residences skyscraper. Her newest perch is two stories: a ground-floor lounge and an upstairs dining room, modeled after an Italian villa. Executive chef Amarilys Colón comes from Adams’s coastal Italian Back Bay restaurant, Porto. It’s slated to open in May, serving dishes like paccheri and clams and whipped ricotta with dried sweet peppers, honey, and balsamic. 40 Trinity Place, Boston, www.raffles.com

Spice and sass in the Seaport: It’s always a party at Citrus & Salt thanks to gregarious chef Jason Santos. He moves from the Back Bay into the old Oak & Rowan space, serving California-Mexican fusion. This space is bigger, with a patio and a private dining room, plus a back-room lounge. He’ll add more raw bar dishes and ceviche to the menu, plus a late-night taco lineup on Tuesdays. It opens at the end of April. 319 A St., Boston, www.citrusandsaltboston.com

An al fresco hangout in Central Square: Viale duo Shauna Reyburn and Greg Reeves replaces The Dial with Althea, a laid-back hangout designed for summer fun. The centerpiece is a “backyard party” patio with live music and a grill. The menu is classic American with twists; the dining room is 70 seats, with 100 more outside. “We’re very excited about doing some lamb ribs and a barbecue duck corn crêpe, and we’re very excited to throw smoke on a lot of vegetables,” Reeves says. Look for it in April. 907 Main St., Cambridge, www.vialerestaurant.com

Co-owner Smuch Saikamthorn at Mahaniyom in Brookline Village with his team (back, from left) Thanaphon Authaiphan, Thanarat Kasikitthamrong, Supapat Thummathid, and Chayada Kornchuarat. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

A hotly anticipated, elevated dive bar: Brookline Village Thai sensation Mahaniyom welcomes sibling Merai in April. “Merai” means “alcohol,” so expect a lively bar scene (the restaurant is currently staging preview pop-ups at Offsuit in the Leather District and promises a swanky yet dive-y bar experience). The food menu showcases Thai flavors across cuisines: Co-owner Smuch Saikamthorn is most excited to serve Koong Ka Ree, shrimp sauteed in a creamy yellow curry. 14 Harvard St., Brookline, www.instagram.com/merai.bar

