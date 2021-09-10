In 2011, the Boston Globe published an eight-part series looking back at the Sept. 11 attacks. Another decade later in 2021, these stories still reverberate as the country remembers and reflects.

“

‘They are the rarely noticed casualties of the terrorist attacks: the security guard, the ticket agent, the baggage handler on the ramp. They made it home that night, but with images they couldn’t shake, a pain uncomfortable to voice. They can’t believe it has been 10 years. They can’t believe it has only been 10 years.’

THE RARELY NOTICED CASUALTIES OF 9/11

(Part 3)