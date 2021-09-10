Boston Globe front pages from Sept. 11-17, 2001
9/11, Ten Years On
In 2011, the Boston Globe published an eight-part series looking back at the Sept. 11 attacks. Another decade later in 2021, these stories still reverberate as the country remembers and reflects.
‘They are the rarely noticed casualties of the terrorist attacks: the security guard, the ticket agent, the baggage handler on the ramp. They made it home that night, but with images they couldn’t shake, a pain uncomfortable to voice. They can’t believe it has been 10 years. They can’t believe it has only been 10 years.’
THE RARELY NOTICED CASUALTIES OF 9/11
(Part 3)