Janelle Nanos

About

J anelle Nanos is a business enterprise reporter writing features, investigations, and projects, and the assistant business editor for news innovation at The Boston Globe. She thrives on diving deep into the ideas, people, and trends that drive Boston’s economy. She has previously worked at Boston Magazine, National Geographic Traveler, and New York Magazine, and she teaches a class in magazine writing at Boston College. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, among other publications. She was a senior fellow at the Schuster Institute for Investigative Journalism.