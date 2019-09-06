A list of bestsellers based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound.
Samantha Power speaks with David Gergen at 7 p.m. on Monday at First Parish Church in Cambridge.
Sarah Hurwitz, a former speechwriter for Michelle Obama, comes to Harvard’s Kennedy School and at Kehillath Israel Congregation on Wednesday.
In “Fruits in Decay,” at the Harvard Museum of Natural History, rot runs riots.
A new work by Katharina Grosse hangs alongside Jackson Pollock’s “Mural.” Just don’t call it a response.
Twenty-seven years later, Pennywise is back — and just as bad.
Amazon is apologizing for a “technical error” which led to some copies of Margaret Atwood’s “The Testaments,” the year’s most anticipated novel, being “inadvertently” sent early.
A Bedlam production at Central Square stays true to the text, but asks audiences to forget what they remember from high school.
Stephen King’s latest tale is another winner: creepy and touching and horrifyingly believable, all at once.
The flute-playing frontman reflects on his band’s heyday and why it’s still fun to get out on the road and play those songs.
New works by Chicago’s Faheem Majeed weigh a history of creativity and hard work.
The debut by the supergroup of Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires, Maren Morris, and Natalie Hemby is modern, distinctly country music that revisits classic genre themes, with a twist here and there.
“Honeyland” is about a remarkable woman in rural Macedonia