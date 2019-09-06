fb-pixel

FALL ARTS PREVIEW 2019

Theater

In Providence, Buddy Cianci is commanding center stage once again

Dance

Seventeen Leonard Cohen songs inspire Les Ballets Jazz de Montréal’s tribute to the revered singer-songwriter

Comedy

Rachel Bloom has some new ideas she’s crazy about

Family entertainment

This touring musical promises to reel in Boston’s ‘SpongeBob’ superfans

Art

This fall, Harvard and the ICA delve deep into the global migrant crisis

world music

All that Zaz: A chanteuse embraces the many shades of French pop

pop music

The Year of Lizzo took its time getting here

Albums

For ‘Two Hands,’ Big Thief found fertile ground in the Texas desert

classical music

North End ice rink to become full, walkable fairgrounds for Boston Lyric Opera’s ‘Pagliacci’

jazz music

Saxophonist Steve Lehman feels the love

folk music

With a boost from Ry Cooder, Rosanne Cash walks the line

movies

Movie titles to watch for, and watch, this season

documentaries

At this year’s GlobeDocs Festival, a world of determination on display

books

The great books are going to pile up like leaves

critics picks

New England’s 15 best museums and gallery shows for fall

Boston’s 15 must-see classical music groups for fall

15 shows to captivate theater audiences this fall

15 must-see shows for folk and country fans

15 different kinds of funny on comedy stages this fall

15 of the fall’s best albums

15 riveting shows for jazz fans this fall

15 concerts that will showcase the best in world music

15 hits on this fall’s pop and rock concert calendar

15 must-see dance performances coming to Boston this fall

Fall’s 15 best arts & culture events for the whole family

Fall Arts Preview

Need help navigating Boston’s annual crush of arts and culture? Check out our guide to the season’s most exciting theater, comedy, music, dance, museum shows, and more.

Fall’s 15 best arts & culture events for the whole family

The season brings fun for all ages with harvest festivals, Halloween parties, and live events starring cartoon favorites.

This fall, Harvard and the ICA delve deep into the global migrant crisis

Exhibitions at Harvard and the ICA weigh the human tolls of a world in flux.

Fall Arts Preview
New England’s 15 best museums and gallery shows for fall
A diverse season of openings brings everything from Abstract Expressionism to 21st-century Instagram art stars.

The Ticket: What’s happening in the local arts world
This week’s picks from Globe critics.

Local bestsellers for the week ending 9/1

A list of bestsellers based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound.

bibliophiles

An ‘Idealist’ finds the time to read, on a plane or in the pool

Samantha Power speaks with David Gergen at 7 p.m. on Monday at First Parish Church in Cambridge.

the story behind the book | kate tuttle

Sarah Hurwitz makes a leap of faith by doubling back in ‘Here All Along’

Sarah Hurwitz, a former speechwriter for Michelle Obama, comes to Harvard’s Kennedy School and at Kehillath Israel Congregation on Wednesday.

new england literary news | nina maclaughlin

Page-turners in Provincetown, street-level poetry, and a woke alphabet

The latest news from around the New England literary scene.

bookings

Greater Boston author readings Sept. 8-14

A weekly calendar of literary events.

Things to Do

The Weekender: Hard bops, soft fruits, honeybees, and ‘The Donkey Show’

The Globe’s picks for the best ways to spend your weekend.

art review

At Harvard, glass flowers that perfect the imperfection of decay

In “Fruits in Decay,” at the Harvard Museum of Natural History, rot runs riots.

Art Review

At the MFA, German artist Katharina Grosse contends with Jackson Pollock

A new work by Katharina Grosse hangs alongside Jackson Pollock’s “Mural.” Just don’t call it a response.

Movie review | ★ ★ ★

‘It Chapter Two’ is just as scary as chapter one

Twenty-seven years later, Pennywise is back — and just as bad.

Amazon apologizes for shipping Atwood novel early

Amazon is apologizing for a “technical error” which led to some copies of Margaret Atwood’s “The Testaments,” the year’s most anticipated novel, being “inadvertently” sent early.

Stages | Terry Byrne

You think you know ‘The Crucible’?

A Bedlam production at Central Square stays true to the text, but asks audiences to forget what they remember from high school.

book review

Stephen King summons his superpowers with ‘The Institute’

Stephen King’s latest tale is another winner: creepy and touching and horrifyingly believable, all at once.

Ian Anderson on 50 years of Jethro Tull, tinny Garden acoustics, and never being too old to rock and roll

The flute-playing frontman reflects on his band’s heyday and why it’s still fun to get out on the road and play those songs.

Galleries

With new exhibit, Chicago artist builds upon the history of Boston’s black community

New works by Chicago’s Faheem Majeed weigh a history of creativity and hard work.

Album review

Highwomen pave their own road to country radio

The debut by the supergroup of Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires, Maren Morris, and Natalie Hemby is modern, distinctly country music that revisits classic genre themes, with a twist here and there.

Movie Review

‘Honeyland,’ a beekeeper documentary, is one of the year’s best movies

“Honeyland” is about a remarkable woman in rural Macedonia

The Summer Arts Preview

Your guide to the season’s best music, movies, theater, comedy, dance, art, and TV

