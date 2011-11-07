Julie, Ken Burns chair Room to Grow Gala

Room to Grow’s newly appointed executive director, Saskia Epstein, was beaming on Saturday night during her organization’s Fall Gala, which drew about 400 well-dressed guests. VIPs included Room to Grow’s founder, Julie Burns, and her husband, documentarian Ken Burns, who co-chaired the party; do-gooders Bithiah Carter and Kate Lubin; and Epstein’s brother-in-law, T heo Epstein, who managed to pop in for the night to support his family - and the cause. The party, which was held at the Boston Public Library, raised $450,000. Room to Grow helps children through the early stages of development.

