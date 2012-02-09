Needlepoint caps with a New England accent

Q. How did you decide that working with a sibling would be a good idea? Some people would shy away from that.

WHAT: The Dedham natives and siblings — Stephen, 25, and Sarah, 27 — launched their Harding-Lane line of baseball hats in 2009. The hats are now sold in 35 stores around the country and were recently picked up by sporting goods company Orvis. The preppy, canvas sail hats are unusual in that they feature fish, seagulls, lobster, and other reminders of the New England coastline rendered in needlepoint. Harding-Lane was born when Sarah was laid off from her job at a contemporary art gallery.

Sarah: We’re quite close. Growing up, we thought it would be cool to work together.

Steve: We came up with this crazy idea. Two and a half years later, it’s slowly taking off. We both thought it would be better to be our own bosses and do the entrepreneurial thing. We both had our own vision and sensibility about what we wanted to do. As siblings, we get along really well. We thought it would be a really great experience if we could pull it off.

Sarah: When I was in middle school, my mom taught me how to needlepoint. I would make Steve belts. I’d make belts, pillows, or what have you.

Q. When I first heard that you were basing hats around needlepoint, it seemed peculiar because I think of needlepoint as a granny hobby, or very junior high home economics. How did you arrive at needlepoint as fashion statement?

Steve: We noticed that these needlepoint belts were exploding onto the market. We were thinking that this hasn’t shown up on a hat. If there’s needlepoint on a hat, it tends to be an afterthought. A company will stick their logo on a hat, and it’s not a very good hat. We thought it would be a good idea to specialize in making authentic-looking hats.

Sarah: Our whole idea was that we wanted to create something that was unique. Something that has never really been done before. People asked us how we came up with this idea. It was pretty simple. One of us said, “Baseball hat,’’ the other one said, “Needlepoint.’’ And then the idea just came together. At first people may not think of it as a fashion statement, but we think it’s very cool looking.

Q. It sounds like response has been favorable given how many stores are selling them.

Sarah: It’s been fantastic, but the downside is that we’re starting to hear of competitors coming out with similar hats.

Steve: It’s been very stressful because we’re a very small operation, and we’re still growing. We don’t want to name names, but some pretty major apparel companies are basically ripping the product off.

Q. Based on the look of product, it appears the two of you are big preppies.

Sarah: We definitely grew up in that world. Some of our friends are very preppy, but we’re a little more understated than that. Steve likes to avoid that.

Steve: You won’t see us in popped-collar shirts.

Q. So no red pants with little lobster patterns?

Sarah: I think Steve would put a gun in his mouth before wearing that. We have dear friends who will wear that, but it’s not for us.

Q. Based on the nautical, New England-focused subject of your hats, were the two of you inspired by spending a lot of time on the Cape while growing up?

Sarah: We grew up going to Chatham. That was the whole impetus behind starting the company. We wanted to start a company and give back to these places and help protect them. We want to make money, but yes, there’s this other side to it. We want to give back. We’re a tiny company, we can’t give back a whole lot. We’re giving [1 percent] of the profits to an organization called the Trustees of Reservations. They help protect landscape and historic sites all over Massachusetts.

Steve: We developed a love for those times down there, and we wanted to develop a product with the Cape in mind. The comment that we get about these hats is that they look like they belong on the Cape.

Interview was condensed and edited. Christopher Muther can be reached at muther@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Chris_Muther.